BILLINGS — For the fifth time in as many years, Manhattan Christian has advanced to the semifinals at the Class C tournament.
The Eagles overcame a stellar defensive effort by Belt in the first half Wednesday at Lockwood High. They took a one-point lead into halftime and then pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 47-33 victory.
It’s the first time Christian has reached the semifinals under head coach Layne Glaus, who was hired to replace Jeff Bellach at the helm in the offseason. Bellach had guided the program to four consecutive semifinal appearances, three championship games and a state title in 2019.
“Credit to Jeff and all the boys for how much time and effort they put into the program,” Glaus said. “Obviously they had reached the semifinals four times for a reason. That’s because Jeff did a great job with the program and the boys know how to play. They put the time in.”
Christian (23-1) will play Scobey, a defending state co-champion, in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The Spartans routed Broadus 66-27 Wednesday.
Scobey (19-0) defeated the Eagles in last year’s semifinals and pose a considerable challenge in the paint as well as on the perimeter offensively.
“I just told them (in the locker room), ‘Each one of you has to go out there and do your job,’” Glaus said. “If we do that on the defensive end and we come out with more fire and passion, then we’ll be just fine.”
The Eagles led 17-16 at halftime and then briefly trailed by three points early in the second half. But Seth Amunrud buried a 3-pointer from the left corner, then pumping his fist in celebration. The contest was knotted at 19.
That score sparked a 12-2 run over the next six minutes of the quarter, which was capped by a 3 from Tebarek Hill. Christian then stretched the lead to as many as 16 points in the fourth as its defense, which created 13 turnovers, consistently set up the offense.
“We got some turnovers, and we were able to get out in transition a little bit and kind of broke it loose there,” Glaus said. “Credit to Belt. They’re well coached, disciplined on both ends and they made it tough for us to score the first half. We knew they were going to do that because they’re kind of a defensive-minded team like us.”
Belt (14-2) struggled throughout the contest containing Willem Kimm in the paint. The 6-foot-6 junior post tallied a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
“He’s a presence on the defensive end, and he’s gotten better and better at communicating with our guys. He can see everything in the back of our defense, and he’s doing such a great job talking and kind of directing guys,” Glaus said. “And credit to our guards for finding him.”
Hill also finished in double figures with 15 points. Amunrud had eight. Belt was led by Kaimen Evans, who tallied 13 points and seven rebounds.
