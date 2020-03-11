MISSOULA — Once the pace picked up midway through the third quarter, Manhattan Christian’s players finally found their comfort zone Wednesday night.
The defending state champions struggled to find their rhythm offensively in the first half in Dalhberg Arena and were clinging to a two-point lead in their opener at the Class C tournament. But Christian closed out the third quarter on a 23-0 run to turn a tight contest into a rout.
Led by a game-high 25 points from Sam Leep, who buried a quartet of 3-pointers, the Eagles posted a 70-38 victory against Melstone in a Class C quarterfinal.
“It really just started with our defense,” Leep said of the run. “Because our defense in the first half wasn’t great, but then in the second half we really started playing better man-to-man defense, and that’s what fueled our offense.”
The Eagles (23-1) advanced to the semifinals for a fourth consecutive season and will face Scobey at 8 p.m. Friday. The Spartans dominated Belt, 51-23, in other quarterfinal action Wednesday.
The team’s met at state four years ago — a game that the Eagles won — and faced each other over the summer during a tournament hosted by Christian.
“We know each other pretty well. It’ll be a fun night,” Eagles head coach Jeff Bellach said. “The guys, I know they’re excited to get the opportunity to play them, and I’m sure they’re the same. We’ll put a plan together, rest up and be ready to go.”
While the Eagles took a 31-24 lead into halftime, the team was out of sync in the first half. They missed their first 11 shots from behind the arc before Caidin Hill buried a 3-pointer late in the second quarter.
Leep added two more before halftime and noted players were still trying to get a feel for the court.
“You have stretches like that once in a while. I personally took a couple where I probably should have passed it up or got an easier one,” Leep said of his shot selection. “But I think just getting used to the court, and with the other (3-point) lines, sometimes you shoot it further than you like to.”
After the Broncs cut it to two, Charlie Keith scored on an inside bucket to spark the huge run. Leep followed with a putback and was fouled en route to completing a three-point play. Then the senior added a pair of 3s and 13 total points as the lead swelled to 55-30.
The Eagles converted turnovers into points on five straight possessions, and once the shots began to fall, the energy level spiked.
“The pace started getting a little faster, and that’s how we want to play,” Leep said. “I think everybody just gets a little more energized when we go on runs like that.”
Josiah Amunrud and Hill also reached double figures for the Eagles with 16 and 11 points, respectively, while Shayden Cooke led Melstone with 18.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.