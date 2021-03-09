When asked about Manhattan Christian’s sustained success as a program, Layne Glaus nodded over to someone else.
Glaus is in his first season as the Eagles’ head coach. Though his team won the Western C Divisional and has lost just one game so far in his tenure, Glaus didn’t take credit. Sitting down in a room in the Memorial Events Center after a District 12C tournament game, Glaus pointed to previous head coach and current Christian girls basketball coach and athletic director Jeff Bellach. He guided the Eagles boys to six state tournaments in seven years.
“The culture he’s created, it’s a group of guys who are passionate about basketball,” Glaus said of Bellach. “Credit goes to him for the foundation he’s set. The guys know how to play. It’s been a joy coming in and coaching here. Obviously there’s a lot of offensive talent, and that’s credit to Jeff.”
The Eagles (22-1) will be the No. 1 seed out of the West at the Class C tournament beginning with a quarterfinal matchup at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lockwood High against North No. 2 Belt.
Christian had won 19 straight games to open the season before falling to Twin Bridges in the District 12C championship. When the teams matched up in the divisional title game, the Eagles won by an astounding 44 points.
The Eagles had won four consecutive district titles — including a state championship in 2019 — before this season and took a divisional championship this year. While Glaus said he’s used a few drills and plays that Bellach relied on before, he said the Eagles’ path to more victories in a season altered by the pandemic goes beyond that.
“The culture that he built, the kids have a passion,” Glaus said of Bellach. “If they love to play, they’re going to work hard, and he’s instilled that. I’ve picked his brain and how that needs to continue. He’s been a great guy to lean on through all this.”
Glaus noted his program relies on several principles including humility and thankfulness. If players and coaches are humble, Glaus believes, they will take feedback from each other and become better because of it.
“I think it’s been really important,” Christian’s Seth Amunrud said. “When we’re all playing selfless and we’re all humble and with humility, then we find other guys, high assist numbers and easy shots.”
Glaus said Caidin Hill and Devan Walhof are Christian’s leaders because of how they set examples for younger players.
“Obviously we’ve had a lot of success, but if you make a big deal about yourself, it’s not really cool,” Hill said. “So you come out and be a team and work together.”
Hill said the Eagles’ work ethic during the offseasons has led to them winning during the past few years.
Christian’s normal routine this summer was altered by the pandemic. Glaus said he didn’t have a chance to meet with parents and have a team meeting like he would’ve preferred when he took over as head coach.
Still, the Eagles found time to improve their skills. Amunrud and Hill commended Glaus for emphasizing weight training.
Hill said Christian’s team previously consisted of “a lot of skinny, scrawny kids.” Now, the Eagles feel they play with a heightened level of physicality this season.
“I think we did a great job in the offseason of, even with everything going on, finding ways to get into the gym and get better,” Amunrud said. “That was huge. We’ve got to keep working through the offseason no matter what.”
When talking about his team, one of the first things Glaus brought up was how the Eagles encourage each other and try to build each other up. This chemistry, he believes, is a result of the program’s principles.
“Obviously it’s important to be a team and be together,” Hill said. “If you’re all working together against the other team, that’s super important.”
