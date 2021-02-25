Seth Amunrud scored 14 points and Jackson Leep backed him with 12 as Manhattan Christian rebounded from its only loss of the season in the district championship last week to trounce Clark Fork 69-33 to open the Western C Divisional.
Amunrud made 4 of 8 3-pointers and added four steals for the Eagles (20-1). Leep came off the bench and was 5 for 8 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range.
Tebarek Hill hauled down 11 rebounds for the Eagles, who led 32-10 at halftime. Christian outrebounded Clark Fork 45-24 as the Eagles scored 15 second-chance points.
The Eagles made 26 of 58 field goals (45%) and 8 of 19 3s (42%). They scored 20 points off of Clark Fork’s 14 turnovers.
The Eagles will play in the divisional semifinals at 3 p.m. Friday.
Danner Haskins and Carson Callison scored 11 points apiece for the Mountain Cats.
