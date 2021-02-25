MANHATTAN — With the final seconds of the first quarter winding down, Manhattan waited, seemingly knowing it would have a chance to score.
The Tigers drained out the clock until less than 10 seconds remained. They passed the ball around the perimeter until Tate Bowler caught it at the left wing.
With only a few moments left, the senior faked a shot, drawing a Three Forks defender to jump. Bowler stepped forward and took a jumper right before the buzzer.
After the ball fell through the hoop, Manhattan fans and bench players stood from their seats and cheered. The Tigers were already well on their way to victory.
No. 1-seeded Manhattan used a strong start to earn a 59-35 victory over No. 4 Three Forks in the District 5B semifinals on Thursday at Manhattan High.
The Tigers (13-2) secured a berth in the Southern B Divisional next week and the district championship, which they will host on Saturday. The Wolves will play at Jefferson in a loser-out game on Friday.
“We moved the ball really well,” Bowler said, “and that led to some open shots.”
The Wolves (6-13) had earned a place in the semifinals by rallying to beat Sweet Grass County 57-40 in the opening round of the tournament on Tuesday.
Wolves head coach Terry Hauser said he was proud of his team’s resolve as he didn’t remember a time during the season when Three Forks came back to win after trailing in the first half.
In fact, the Wolves didn’t lead in the first half once because of Sweet Grass County’s effective rebounding.
Then Three Forks took over after halftime. Hauser admitted that if the Wolves didn’t begin Thursday’s game playing well in Manhattan, then they would “be in trouble.”
The Tigers led 18-3 before the end of the first quarter.
“We started out a little bit slow,” Hauser said, “and they took advantage.”
The Tigers gained the early lead with several offensive rebounds. A putback by Manhattan senior Caden Holgate, giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead just 2:34 into the contest, prompted Three Forks to call timeout.
A few minutes later, Bowler hit a jumper after another offensive rebound.
“We just had to come out and use our athleticism to our advantage,” he said.
The Tigers also kept a high tempo offensively, often running in transition immediately after a defensive rebound.
With under four minutes left in the second quarter, Holgate bolted down the court. Though two Wolves defenders were in his way, he jumped up for a layup and made it despite a foul. Three Forks called another timeout, and the Tigers bench players met Holgate with high-fives.
Manhattan led 36-10 at halftime.
“Just play hard defensively,” Tigers head coach Wes Kragt said, “and let the offense take care of itself.”
The Tigers were more methodical in the second half. On their opening possession, they moved the ball around effectively. This eventually led to Corban Johnson making a tough reverse layup. This further extended Manhattan’s lead.
Three Forks found its rhythm in the second half, however. The Wolves’ defense recorded multiple steals after halftime, leading to chances to score.
Shane Williams made a bucket in transition midway through the third quarter. Owen Long stole the ball on defense then dribbled down the court and made a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
A few minutes after that, Long drove into the lane and hit a tough layup despite a foul, leading to a three-point play. Near the end of the third frame, Williams had a three-point play of his own.
Manhattan, though, still led 46-23 at that point. The Tigers’ performance in the first half was too much to overcome.
Bowler finished with a game-high 18 points while Johnson scored 10 and Holgate had eight. Williams led the Wolves with 10 points while Austin Allen and Long both had eight.
In the district championship, Kragt wants his team to continue to prioritize its defense-first mentality.
“We’ve just got to come out and play hard on defense,” Kragt said, “and move the ball when we get on the offensive end.”
