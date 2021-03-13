BILLINGS — After Caden Holgate sank a pair of free throws midway through the third quarter to trim the deficit to six, it appeared as if Manhattan was back in the game.
But following a missed 3-point attempt on their next possession, and a sequence of bad breaks that followed, the Tigers’ dreams of a state championship were quickly dashed. Lodge Grass buried a 3 at the other end to spark a 7-0 run and was never threatened again in First Interstate Arena in MetraPark.
“We had a wide-open 3 to cut it to three points,” Manhattan head coach Wes Kragt said. “We missed it, they get a fast break, we turn it over twice — boom, boom, we go down 41-30 and then right there, we were done.”
Lodge Grass (19-4) took a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter and then stretched it to as many as 20 en route to winning the Class B championship game 64-47. The Indians won the title outright after being forced to share the crown a year ago with Fairfield.
“We played solid defense. We had chances. We just shot 3 for 21 from 3-point range,” Kragt said. “I’m super proud of our kids, and that’s by far the best team that we’ve played this year.”
Manhattan (19-3) fell to 0-4 in state championship games having also lost in 1965, 2003 and 2012. But making it to the final was an accomplishment for the team, which won just three games two years ago.
“It was a great season. I’m very proud, and it was a well-deserved second place for our kids,” Kragt said. “We beat Huntley. We beat Thompson Falls. There was only one team left to beat in Lodge Grass, and we just didn’t play our best tonight.”
Manhattan got off to a hot start scoring the first five points of the contest and building leads of 7-2 and 9-4. But the Indians heated up midway through the frame and took a 14-11 lead into the second quarter following a 3 by Malachai Little Nest.
Finn Tesoro buried a 3 to start the second quarter for the Tigers to tie the game, but Lodge Grass led the rest of the contest after Little Nest made a free throw at the 6:47 mark.
While Manhattan shot 53% from the field in the first half, the Indians took a 32-24 lead into halftime after shooting 53%. The Tigers never found a rhythm from behind the arc, making just three of nearly two dozen attempts.
“I think we were hurrying ourselves a little bit. We weren’t just stepping right into (shots),” Kragt said. “Sometimes that happens, and unfortunately that happened tonight for us.”
Holgate tallied a game-high 20 points for the Tigers, including six in the third quarter to keep the score close early on. But the senior was 0 for 7 from behind the arc, while Tesoro was just 2 for 7.
While Manhattan’s shooters were under duress throughout the contest, Kragt felt the team got solid opportunities and handled the pressure well.
“We really didn’t turn it over too much in the press, and we got the looks that we wanted to once we broke it,” Kragt said. “We just didn’t knock down shots.”
Tate Bowler was the only other Tiger in double figures with 10 points. Little Nest led Lodge Grass with 17, and Ty Moccasin had 12.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.