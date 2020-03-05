BILLINGS — With turnovers on its first two possessions of the contest, first-game jitters were evident. After all, no one on Manhattan’s current roster has ever competed in a divisional tournament.
It took a quarter for the Tigers to settle down and get comfortable Thursday in First Interstate Arena, but once they did, they rolled.
Manhattan used an 18-2 to close out the second quarter and turn around from a 10-point deficit en route to beating Red Lodge 58-48 in a Southern B Divisional quarterfinal game.
“I think they were a little nervous coming out and never playing in the Metra before. Once we got our feet underneath, we started playing some Manhattan basketball,” second-year Tigers head coach Wes Kragt said. “We outscored them 20-7 in that second quarter, so that was a big second quarter for us.”
Manhattan (12-9) trailed 19-9 early in the second but rallied to take a 21-20 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers by Caden Holgate. Finn Tesoro added a traditional three-point play to stretch the lead to 24-20 and later beat the first-half buzzer with a 3 for a 29-22 lead at the break.
The Tigers were patient offensively throughout the contest, attacking the basket when the opportunity presented itself. But that trio of 3s turned the game around in the second quarter.
“I thought we managed the game pretty well. We ended up going five out and swinging the ball around until we could get something going to the basket, a layup or get to the free-throw line,” Kragt said. “Wish we would have made some more free throws down the stretch, but I thought they did a good job of handling the pressure in a big game like that and counteracted every point that they scored.”
Despite the misses at the line late in the game — they missed 6 of 8 attempts in the fourth quarter — the Tigers never allowed Red Lodge to get closer than five in the second half.
The Rams (8-13) couldn’t take advantage of a significant size disparity in the paint as 6-foot-4 forward Corby Mann was limited to 10 points. The junior did grab a game-high 10 rebounds.
“I think they have three all-state football players on their team that are stronger, and they’re taller than us,” Kragt noted. “Just the physicality … we just tried to match their physicality with five guys and all getting on the boards.”
Tesoro paced Manhattan with a game-high 15 points, while Holgate finished with 13 and Kyle Hotvedt added nine.
The Tigers will play No. 2-ranked Lodge Grass (17-4) in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday. The Indians defeated Columbus 78-59 in other quarterfinal action Thursday.
“They have more size and speed than we do, so it’ll be interesting. We’ll have to control the turnover battle. We can not turn the ball over,” Kragt said. “Get shots at the rim and make sure that we get back on defense and force them to make outside shots. Hang around and possibly give ourselves a chance at the end.”
