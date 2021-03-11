BILLINGS — As the ball left his hand, Wyatt Jones felt as if time had stopped.
When Manhattan’s fan base erupted in celebration less than a second later, Jones realized the enormity of what had just taken place. The junior had drilled a 3-pointer to give his team a lead it would not relinquish.
“That shot, I don’t know, I pretty much went blank,” Jones said. “I didn’t really hear anything, but it went off my hand and it just felt good. Here we are. We’re going to the state chipper.”
Manhattan went on to outscore Thompson Falls 13-8 in overtime to win a thrilling 60-55 Class B tournament semifinal game Thursday in First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The Tigers (20-2) advanced to the championship game, their fourth in program history, at 5 p.m. Saturday.
After Manhattan’s Tate Bowler missed a baseline shot as time ran out in regulation, the teams headed into overtime tied at 47. The Tigers won the tip and worked the ball around for nearly 90 seconds before Jones finally buried the shot from the right wing.
It was Jones’ only attempt of the game in a little over 13 minutes of playing time.
“Wyatt has been playing really good this tournament. He’s a guy that we put in that can space the floor for us, and he knows that if he gets an open look to step right into it and take the shot,” Manhattan head coach Wes Kragt said. “We’re confident in him to make that shot.”
Jones added a pair of free throws with 1 minute, 53 seconds remaining to stretch the lead to 52-47. The Tigers then made eight consecutive free throws over the final 46.6 seconds to seal the victory.
The Tigers threatened to run Thompson Falls off the court in the first quarter after connecting on four 3s to take a 15-5 lead. But the Blue Hawks countered with five 3s in the second quarter and trailed just 29-28 at halftime.
“They were on fire that first half ... and we knew that they couldn’t continue to do that,” Kragt said. “They hit some tough shots early, so we had the same defensive mentality going out in the second half.”
Bowler helped keep the Tigers in front in the third quarter, scoring nine of his game-high 22 points in the frame. That included a 3 with 2:32 left to give Manhattan a 38-34 lead.
But Thompson Falls (16-6) scored the first four points of the fourth quarter and led 44-42 before Bowler drilled a 3 with 2:13 remaining to put the Tigers back in front by one.
“We live for big moments,” Bowler said. “... I think that’s what makes us a great team.”
The Blue Hawks added a pair of late 3s in overtime to finish the game with eight. But by then the celebration had already begun for the Tigers.
“It’s unbelievable,” Bowler said. “This is every senior’s dream to go out in the state championship, so it’s awesome.”
For Bowler and several other members of the team, it will be their second state championship game this school year. The Tigers’ football team won its first-ever championship in November. Kragt expects that experience to help Saturday.
“We’re confident,” he said. “A lot of these kids have been in football, so this will be their second championship (game) in one year, and they just have a winning mentality.”
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.