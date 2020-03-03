None of Manhattan’s players had been in this position before. Heading into the District 5B championship against Three Forks, no one on the Tigers had a grasp of what to expect.
That’s because those players had never played in a district title game. Following the four-point loss two weekends ago, Manhattan is building on that experience leading up to divisionals. The Tigers (11-9) face Red Lodge at 3 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Southern B Divisional at the MetraPark in Billings.
“With how young a team we are,” Manhattan head coach Wes Kragt said, “I think it's pretty exciting to get these kids to the divisional tournament and get some experience playing in the Metra.”
In the week and a half following the district tournament, the Tigers have focused on healing up and preparing to face Red Lodge. Despite the loss, Kragt believes experiencing the atmosphere of the district title game will pay dividends this weekend when the stakes ramp up even higher. The top three teams will earn a trip to the state tournament.
Junior Caden Holgate tops Manhattan in scoring, averaging about 15 points per game, and ranks near the top of the conference with an 82% free-throw percentage. He leads a group that lacks prior postseason knowledge like other contenders, but isn’t deterred by that.
To Kragt’s delight, the Tigers went 2-6 in nonconference games, before finding ways to improve and finish the regular season 8-2 against conference opponents. That progression mirrors the growth he wants to witness once again.
“I think that's something we've been able to do, get a little better each week,” Kragt said. “Just looking forward to the experience at the Metra and hopefully just be able to compete and put some good games together.”
