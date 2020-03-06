BILLINGS — Finn Tesoro launched a shot from behind the 3-point arc, and for the first time in the contest, Manhattan had taken the lead in the second half.
The one-point advantage didn’t last long, however, as Lodge Grass countered with back-to-back 3s and then converted a steal into points to surge back in front by seven. That proved to be the Tigers’ undoing Friday night in First Interstate Arena.
“We took a one-point lead, and they just went on a run,” Manhattan head coach Wes Kragt said. “Two 3s and a steal (and) layup, and we just couldn’t recover from it.”
Lodge Grass (18-4) stretched the lead to 11 late in the third quarter en route to beating the Tigers 73-66 in a Southern B Divisional semifinal.
The Indians will play Three Forks in the championship game Saturday night, while Manhattan (12-10) plays Colstrip in a loser-out game at 9 a.m. The Tigers need to win twice on Saturday to reach the state tournament.
“Hopefully our kids aren’t too tired out,” Kragt said. “They logged a lot of minutes tonight, a lot of up and down (the court). So it’ll be interesting.”
Lodge Grass raced out to a 19-5 first-quarter lead, but Caden Holgate kept the Tigers in the contest with his 3-point shooting. The junior finished with five on the night, all in the first half.
Led by Holgate, Manhattan rallied to knot the game at 34 and later trailed just 37-34 at halftime.
“Our kids played hard,” Kragt said. “We got off to a slow start, and we were able to cut it to three by halftime and that was huge.”
Tesoro buried a 3 to tie the game at 37 early in the second half and then gave the Tigers a 40-39 lead on another 3 with 5 minutes, 39 seconds left in the third quarter.
While Sven Stenburg buried three 3s in the fourth quarter — the second of which trimmed the deficit to 57-53 — Manhattan couldn’t secure momentum down the stretch.
Holgate and Tesoro each finished with 19 points and combined for nine 3-pointers. Stenberg also reached double figures with 11 points and a game-high 15 rebounds.
“I thought Caden and Finn both did really well tonight. Shot the ball well,” Kragt said. “Caden kept us in it in that first half, and then Finn in the third and fourth quarter kind of stepped up for us.”
Damon Gros Venture tallied a game-high 24 points for Lodge Grass while Ty Moccasin had 11 and Malachai Little Nest and Colton Collins each had 10.
