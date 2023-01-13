The pass found Billings Senior’s Lauren Cummings on the left baseline. She elevated slightly and finished the shot through contact.
The senior Bronc missed her ensuing free throw that would have put her team ahead by 20, but with the margin what it was, it was a moot point.
On Senior’s next possession, Cummings brought the ball up the floor — keeping the ball away from Bozeman’s defenders while also carefully avoiding an over-and-back violation — and wove her way to the basket for another score.
It was a 21-point margin at that point in the third quarter, a far cry from the close contest the first half had been.
The Hawks had most recently erased a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter last week against Belgrade. Senior wouldn’t give Bozeman the chance to replicate that comeback.
The Broncs found a groove on both ends of the floor in the second half and came away with a 61-46 win Friday evening at Bozeman High.
“Senior’s a great team. We can’t get down 20 points and expect to get back in the game,” Hawks head coach Kati Mobley said. “We waste a lot of energy trying to do that. We’ve just got to make sure we stay in it early. … There’s a lot we can learn from this.”
Senior only held a nine-point lead at halftime, 29-20, but the team’s defense limited the Hawks to five points in the third quarter.
In the first half, Bozeman (1-5, 1-2 Eastern AA) did well in getting the ball to forwards Avery Burkhart and Ava Epler when they had some inside position, though it didn’t always result in points. Those kinds of opportunities faded in the third quarter, when ball security also became more of an issue due to Senior’s defense.
“We can’t shoot ourselves in the foot on that,” Mobley said. “It’s not acceptable for us.”
While Bozeman’s offense stagnated in the third, Senior’s caught fire. Sixteen of Cummings’ 33 points came in the third quarter, when the Broncs scored 22 points total. Cummings buoyed Senior (2-5, 2-1) early with seven points in the first quarter and seven more in the second.
“She’s a natural scorer. We had a tough time containing her,” Mobley said. “She’s really smooth and can get to the rim, and we just couldn’t cut her off.”
The Hawks countered early with eight points in the first quarter from Tailyn Black, who hit a pair of 3-pointers. In the second quarter, Ava Epler and Tyra Opperman each hit two field goals, and Clara Fox added two free throws. But they still trailed going into halftime.
Memories of the Belgrade comeback were fresh, and the game was not yet out of reach. But Cummings was ultimately too much to handle, and Bozeman’s offense wasn’t finding success.
“We had plenty of shots, plenty of really good looks at the rim that just didn’t go down,” Mobley said. “We have a few of those go down and all of a sudden our intensity and our offensive mentality changes quite a bit. But the ball doesn’t always fall for you.”
Black was held without points for the rest of the game, but Burkhart scored all seven of her points in the fourth quarter as the Hawks found a late offensive rhythm. Five of Megan Schell’s seven points came in the fourth, and four of Opperman’s eight came then as well. Fox added two more free throws to finish with four points. Epler scored three points in the third and fourth quarters to finish with 12 points. All told, Bozeman scored 21 points in the final eight minutes, but it wasn’t enough.
It didn’t help that the Hawks were plagued with foul trouble throughout the game. They were whistled for 27 total, and Opperman, Black and Burkhart all fouled out. Fox also had four fouls. The Broncs weren’t particularly efficient at the free throw line, but they made 16 of 34 attempts in their 15-point win.
Piper Jette added 10 points for Senior, and Octavia Meyer scored five.
Bozeman boys defeat Broncs on the road
Kellen Harrison scored 18 points and hit all eight of his free throw attempts to help Bozeman’s boys basketball team pick up a road win 58-52 on Friday at Billings Senior.
The Hawks had just enough offense to keep ahead of the Broncs at every juncture. Bozeman led 14-8 after one quarter and 25-22 at halftime. Through three quarters, the lead was 39-35.
Rocky Lencioni scored 11 points for Bozeman, and Kash Embry tallied nine. Luke Smith supplied eight points.
