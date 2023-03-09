Let the news come to you

BUTTE — As Gallatin senior Logan Springer cut the Missoula Hellgate lead to one early in the third quarter, the Knights stayed in control by finding the hot hands.

This time, that resulted in Easton Sant hitting a floater and Chance McNulty adding a corner 3 to go up six. Gallatin turned it over on the next possession, forcing a timeout with 5 minutes, 48 seconds left to play.

Sant and McNulty shot a combined 7 of 14 from 3-point range — and 12 of 20 overall — as West No. 1 Hellgate held off East No. 4 Gallatin 63-57 in the first round of the Class AA boys tournament Thursday night. Senior Eli Hunter (27) and junior Jacob Sonju (18) led the Raptors in scoring.


Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

