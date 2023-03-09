BUTTE — As Gallatin senior Logan Springer cut the Missoula Hellgate lead to one early in the third quarter, the Knights stayed in control by finding the hot hands.
This time, that resulted in Easton Sant hitting a floater and Chance McNulty adding a corner 3 to go up six. Gallatin turned it over on the next possession, forcing a timeout with 5 minutes, 48 seconds left to play.
Sant and McNulty shot a combined 7 of 14 from 3-point range — and 12 of 20 overall — as West No. 1 Hellgate held off East No. 4 Gallatin 63-57 in the first round of the Class AA boys tournament Thursday night. Senior Eli Hunter (27) and junior Jacob Sonju (18) led the Raptors in scoring.
Gallatin (14-9) will next play West No. 3 Butte in a consolation game at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
The Raptors’ effort was strikingly similar to last season’s opening round game against eventual state champion Helena Capital. After being within striking distance through three quarters, the Bruins eventually pulled away for the 51-41 victory.
Gallatin head coach Michael Claxton said he’s “incredibly proud” of how the Raptors continued to find ways to stay in it against Hellgate (18-4).
“I think everyone outside of our circle was counting us out,” Claxton said. “We showed that we belong and as a group, they’ve responded to adversity all year, backs against the wall. And I’m just incredibly proud of the team effort that they brought to the table tonight.”
One of the biggest problems for the Raptors was containing the duo of Sant and McNulty. Claxton said Gallatin knew those two were Hellgate’s “best shooters on the floor,” but still allowed some openings on defense. Sant finished with a team-high 23 points and McNulty added 14.
“I think that’s an area where our communication was a little bit lacking in knowing their personnel and identifying where they’re at on the floor,” Claxton said. “My philosophy on shooters is that everybody in the gym needs to know where they’re at. Passing it off amongst (teammates) so that we can get out and try to force the dribble.”
That duo, along with teammate Connor Dick, got going early, as a corner 3 from Sant gave the Knights an 11-4 lead. Hunter kept Gallatin in it with his mid-range game and sophomore Grant Vigen added a pair of free throws to make it 21-14 after the first quarter.
Hellgate’s Donovyn Headswift and Hunter traded baskets to open the second. Later in the quarter, a Hunter 3 cut the lead to 23-22. About 30 seconds later, junior Zad Rodarte gave the Raptors the lead with a floater. Sonju added a putback and Sant hit another corner 3 to tie it 26-26 at halftime.
Claxton said Hunter and Sonju made big shots throughout the night, but added that the Raptors could have spread the ball around more offensively and pushed tempo. Sonju hit another big shot to open the third to regain the lead and Hunter added a 3 to extend it to 31-27.
“(At that point), we had to believe that if we stayed disciplined in our defensive principles and that we were able to locate their shooters on the perimeter and try to get their shooting percentage down, that we were able to maybe take control,” Claxton said. “Take a lead that we could build on.”
But then Sant hit another 3, and McNulty got a layup and a 3 to fall to make it 35-31 Hellgate. Sonju and Hunter kept it close, including a Hunter floater to make it 40-39. A corner 3 from McNulty made it 43-39 at the end of the third.
Springer converted the and-1 to open the fourth off a steal from senior Garrett Dahlke. Sant and McNulty quickly answered, including Sant hitting a pull-up jumper off a crossover to go up 52-42. Sonju did get another turnaround jumper to fall and Hunter added a pair of 3s late, including a banked-in bucket with 15 seconds left.
However, Hellgate effectively ended the game at the free throw line.
“All in all, we were able to answer,” Claxton said. “We took a lead there in the third quarter and we’ve got to give Hellgate a lot of credit as far as making big shots and taking momentum back. But again, our guys, they had an answer. It just was a little too late.”
The Raptors have been in this position before, including last year at state and last weekend at the divisional following a semifinal loss to Billings West. Claxton said it’s important for Gallatin to look ahead and prepare for a “battle of mental toughness” against Butte.
“There’s no tomorrow,” Claxton said. “So we’re going to prepare ourselves to regenerate and absolutely leave it on the floor tomorrow morning.”
