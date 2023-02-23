Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The ball got knocked out of Gallatin senior Eli Hunter’s hands and the relay was on.

Immediately the ball was thrown ahead to Bozeman senior Jake Casagranda, who elevated for an emphatic dunk — his second of the night. The Bozeman student section standing behind the hoop erupted, along with the Hawks on the court.

“You get to these crosstown games and you can see how much the kids want it and how amped up they are,” Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler said. “I don’t think I’ve seen Jake get that high all year.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you