The ball got knocked out of Gallatin senior Eli Hunter’s hands and the relay was on.
Immediately the ball was thrown ahead to Bozeman senior Jake Casagranda, who elevated for an emphatic dunk — his second of the night. The Bozeman student section standing behind the hoop erupted, along with the Hawks on the court.
“You get to these crosstown games and you can see how much the kids want it and how amped up they are,” Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler said. “I don’t think I’ve seen Jake get that high all year.”
Casagranda’s slam put Bozeman up 16 midway through the third quarter, providing yet another spark to a team that was already blazing by that point. Bozeman rolled to a season sweep of crosstown rival Gallatin with a 74-58 victory Thursday night in the Raptors' gym.
Bozeman (15-3, 13-1) will be the No. 1 seed at the Eastern AA Divisional tournament next week, while Gallatin (12-6, 9-5) will be the No. 3 seed. Those positions were locked in regardless of the outcome Thursday.
Bozeman junior Kellen Harrison led all scorers with 28 points — 19 of which came in the third quarter. Junior Rocky Lencioni (15) and Casagranda (14) also scored in double figures for the Hawks. Senior Luke Smith and junior Quaid Ash each added six.
Hunter led Gallatin with 18 points and junior Troy Hugs scored 12. Senior Garrett Dahlke added nine.
In the first meeting this season — a 58-50 overtime Bozeman win on Jan. 27 — Gallatin controlled the first three quarters. It took a late surge from the Hawks to force overtime and eventually earn the win.
Harrison said the Hawks had a “little chip on our shoulders” coming into Thursday, looking for another season sweep of Gallatin. It helped that the Hawks were much more aggressive in the rematch, Hostetler said, led by Smith and Casagranda consistently creating second chance opportunities. Bozeman also shot 25 of 33 from the free throw line.
“For the last game of the year that technically didn’t mean anything for seeding, to come out and play like that was a good job by the guys,” Hostetler said.
Dahlke didn’t let the loss spoil the night overall. Before the teams warmed up, Gallatin recognized its three seniors — Dahlke, Hunter and Logan Springer — with a ceremony before their final home game. Dahlke said it was one of his favorite moments of his senior year thus far.
“Those (two) I’ve grown up with, really matured through basketball with — from freshman basketball to where we’re playing now,” Dahlke said. “Regardless of the outcome of the game, having fun with those guys, I’ll do that any night.
"To be out there and compete with those guys by my side and really everyone on the team, I’ll do that every single night.”
Even with a lively atmosphere, though, neither team started the game well offensively. Lencioni opened the scoring with a steal and a layup, but several Bozeman turnovers followed. With 4 minutes, 46 seconds left in the first quarter, Hunter got Gallatin on the board with a free throw. Gallatin junior Jacob Sonju tied the game at 4-4 with a 3 just 30 seconds later.
Casagranda responded with a bucket and Lencioni knocked down a 3 off a rebound from Ash. The Hawks were owning the boards early, including a possession in the first quarter where Bozeman put up four shots in one trip down the court. That helped give the Hawks a 14-6 lead after one.
“I think defensively and on the glass, we’ve just got to be better,” Dahlke said. “They got too many second chance points.”
Gallatin retaliated to open the second quarter, with Springer finding sophomore Grant Vigen for a layup and junior Zad Rodarte converting an and-1 to cut the lead to 14-11. But Smith went to the free throw line again — hitting 1 of 2 shots — and gave Dahlke his third foul.
But after the Raptors trailed 31-19 at halftime, Dahlke became the difference-maker. He opened the second half with a quick layup and scored all nine of his points in the third quarter.
“I was just fired up,” Dahlke said. “I wanted to get the guys back in it. I was just doing what I could.”
Unfortunately for Gallatin, though, Harrison had an answer for nearly everything. Harrison shot 5 of 8 from the floor in the quarter, finishing at the rim and knocking down outside shots. He even shot 7 of 7 from the free throw line in the quarter, including three makes after being fouled on a deep corner attempt.
Hostetler said earlier this season how dangerous Harrison can be with his offensive arsenal, and that was on display Thursday. After Harrison scored just seven points in the first half, he scored 19 of Bozeman’s 26 third-quarter points.
“It was just coming out hot,” Harrison said. “I feel like I missed a couple shots in the first half, but I came out stroking it. I feel like our whole team came out (of halftime) fired up.”
Harrison’s scoring spree effectively put the game out of reach, with the Hawks leading by as many as 25 points in the fourth.
Dahlke said this result to close out the regular season gives Gallatin some things to fine tune before divisionals next week, like boxing out and tightening up on defense. But he added that the loss doesn’t discourage the Raptors heading into the postseason.
“Hopefully we get another chance to see them in the divisional tournament or something like that,” Dahlke said.
Hostetler had some quibbles with the Hawks’ offense early on, such as players standing around too much and the ball not moving. It leaves some room for improvement for a team that once again ends the regular season atop the conference standings.
“But it’s hard to complain about that (performance),” Hostetler said.
Bozeman will face Great Falls in the first round of the Eastern AA Divisional next week in Great Falls, while Gallatin will face Great Falls CMR.
