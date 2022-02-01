Bozeman had the game sewn up — or so it thought.
The Hawks were up by 13 coming out of a Billings West timeout midway through the fourth quarter. What Bozeman didn’t expect was what happened when play resumed.
The Golden Bears dialed up a full-court press, forcing back-to-back-to-back Bozeman turnovers, getting a pair of easy buckets. West’s Cooper Tyson had a chance to add to that at the free-throw line as well but couldn’t convert.
And while this could have been a drastic shift in late-game momentum, Bozeman guard Kellen Harrison answered, stepping into yet another 3-pointer.
“We were surprised a little bit (by that pressure),” Harrison said. "But then we kind of figured it out and calmed down. I got a wide open shot, and I hit a 3.”
Harrison erupted for 21 points off the bench — 11 of which came in the fourth quarter — in Bozeman’s 80-62 home win over West on Tuesday.
“He hit a lot of big shots there, and when West was (cutting into) the lead, he’d always hit back with a 3,” Bozeman guard Ty Huse said. “That was huge for us because it kind of turned the tides of the game a little bit.”
The sophomore was everywhere the Hawks needed him: making backdoor cuts, hustling in the fast break and confidently stepping into outside shots. Harrison ripped down rebounds for second-chance opportunities, both for himself and to set up teammates.
In more ways than one, Harrison was the necessary boost off the bench for Bozeman.
“I’ve got to bring some energy off the bench because we all bring energy to start (the game),” Harrison said, “but bringing energy off the bench is big for the whole game. When you have energy off the bench, it’s huge.”
Bozeman (11-1, 8-0 Eastern AA) was particularly unselfish, with four players scoring in double figures, led by Huse with 25 points. Trent Rogers (19 points) and Jackson Basye (12 points) also hit timely shots.
Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler said this is how Bozeman typically operates, especially with having so many capable shooters.
“They do that on a regular basis, whether it’s practice or games,” Hostetler said. “Offensively, I’m not worried. Obviously we’ll have nights where we have a tough time getting it to drop. But tonight wasn’t really one of those nights.”
Offensive consistency isn’t typically an issue for this team, especially with Huse, who scored 16 of his points in the first half. Hostetler repeatedly calls Huse Bozeman’s “most consistent player,” but it’s players like Harrison who make this a complete team.
“They’ve been big all year,” Hostetler said of Huse and Harrison. “And Kellen, I’ve said this before, he’s pretty fearless. He’s not scared of the situation, even though he’s only a sophomore. He’s a big part of what we’re doing.”
Defensively, though, is where the Hawks had to get a little creative. Particularly in the second half, when Bozeman would switch from zone to man defense. For the most part it worked, forcing turnovers and tough looks for Billings West (4-7, 1-6 Eastern AA); the Golden Bears committed six turnovers in the second half.
But, as Hostetler said, it’s still a work in progress.
“We haven’t played a lot of zone this year, but we’re going to need it, I think, probably at some point,” Hostetler said. “We were having a hard time staying in front of them, so I thought maybe giving them a different look (might help).
“We had some possessions where I thought it did what it was supposed to do, if they took bad shots. We also had some breakdowns in it, so we’ve got to work on that.”
Regardless, it was the challenge of facing West that was so enticing for Bozeman. The Hawks have beaten nine teams by 25-plus points so far this season, so in some ways, they wanted to face some adversity. And even though it was an 18-point margin in the win over Billings West, this game certainly provided just that.
“It’s always nice to have games like this where you actually get challenged,” Huse said. “It’s just nice to know what we do in those situations.”
Bozeman will next go on the road to face Billings Senior on Friday.