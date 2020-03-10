Too hyped for his team, Josiah Amunrud doesn’t remember resting the night Manhattan Christian won a state championship.
He remembers tears. Hugs. Celebration. All of it with his teammates.
That’s Amunrud’s favorite memory from basketball. That’s all the Christian senior cares about.
Despite standout contributions, including an all-Class C tournament selection, Amunrud didn’t make last season’s all-District 11C team. His coaches and teammates boast about the plays he makes that don’t make a stat sheet. He may not grab every rebound, but he boxes opponents out consistently. He may not earn credit for a steal, but he often deflects passes that disrupt possessions.
Amunrud might be overshadowed, Christian head coach Jeff Bellach said, despite how crucial he is to the Eagles’ run of success. But none of that matters to Amunrud. If anything, it’s motivation for him to earn what he’s truly playing for.
Amunrud helped lead the Eagles to their sixth straight Class C tournament with hopes of winning their second consecutive state title. Western C Divisional champ Christian will take on South No. 2-seeded Melstone at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Missoula.
“He really deserves to get that attention,” Bellach said of Amunrud, “but he doesn’t let that bother him.”
Amunrud grew up wanting to be as skilled of a shooter as his older brother, Matthew, who also played for the Eagles. He bonded with his family through the sport, often talking about it over dinners together.
A basketball was in Amunrud’s hands as far back as he can recall.
“Just being able to run and shoot, the fast-paced nature and being able to score so many points,” he said, “is so awesome.”
Amunrud contributed to the Eagles, who made the state title game in his previous three years of high school, since he was a freshman. He earned that playing time through his work ethic.
Bellach said Amunrud leads the Eagles not necessarily with fiery speeches but by his confidence and effort. He’s played on an AAU team, including with his older brother. This offseason, he worked out every day including weight lifting and “a lot” of shooting and ball-handling.
Amunrud said he wasn’t the only one. His team followed his example, showing a desire to defend its championship and putting in the labor necessary to reach this point.
“We were very motivated,” he said. “We worked hard in the summer and the offseason. We knew we wanted to come back and get another one.”
Amunrud’s intelligence stands out to his teammates. Christian junior Caidin Hill complimented Amunrud for classroom smarts and his wittiness in social settings.
That extends to the basketball court. Hill has noticed Amunrud is patient with the ball. He doesn’t just attack an opening. He sees a weakness in a defense, then reassesses the situation with each dribble, always looking for a new avenue or someone to pass to.
“He’s really thinking the game,” Hill said.
Bellach believes Amunrud plays in a calm way because he understands basketball is for enjoyment and doesn’t pressure himself too much. In fact, for someone who studies as much as Amunrud, Bellach believes basketball is relief from schoolwork.
“He’s a very confident kid, but it’s a quiet confidence,” Bellach said. “ He calls himself a gamer, and there’s a lot of truth to that.”
Hill, Christian’s point guard, emphasized that Amunrud is important because he spaces the floor. As defenders stay closer to him around the perimeter, that opens up driving lanes and scoring chances for others.
“He’s super great. Obviously he’s a great player. He can shoot it and score,” Leep said. “Great to have him around.”
As Amunrud talked about how important winning another state title was to him near his team’s locker room, someone passed by, said “Jo’s a baller” and kept walking on. No matter the level of attention or praise he receives, his goal doesn’t change.
“Just trying to do everything you can for the team,” Amunrud said. “If you’re not scoring, just playing better defense and try to go get rebounds and steals. Just some stuff that doesn't show up in the stat sheet.”
Amunrud realizes the work still required to win another championship. And his team recognizes why he’s important in accomplishing that.
“He’s put in a lot of time over the years. He’s been a great contributor,” Bellach said. “He does a lot for our team.”
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.