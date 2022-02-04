BILLINGS — Paced by eight 3-pointers from Jackson Basye Thursday night, Bozeman made nearly three times as many shots from beyond the arc as inside it and the Hawks rolled in the second half to a 69-53 road win over Billings Senior.
Basye, a 6-foot-7 senior, finished with 29 points and the Hawks found the Senior gym to their liking by hitting 16 3-pointers compared to six two-pointers. It is the second time this season Bozeman has hit 16 shots from deep.
At one point in the second quarter, after burying a 3 from the corner as a Senior defender flew by, Basye trotted downcourt with a huge smile as he looked toward his bench.
“Unbelievable,” Senior coach Drew Haws muttered, more than once, after the game. “I don’t know how you guard a 6-7 guy who shoots 3-pointers like that.”
Trent Rogers added 18 points and Ty Huse contributed 11 for the Hawks, who won their ninth straight game.
Senior received 16 points from DeMarcus Johnson and 14 from Cactus Runsabove.
Bozeman entered the game having made 115 3-pointers, an average of 9.6 per game and nearly 30 more than the next-closest Class AA team.
The Hawks peppered the Broncs with five triples in the first quarter, and they kept going from there.
“We take pride in our shooting,” said Basye, who had 10 3-pointers on the season before Thursday’s performance.
“It’s something we do at every practice and something we love to do. We have shooting drills called ‘green light shooting,’ actually, so we all have to shoot the basketball.”
Five players connected from distance for the Hawks: Huse made three, Rogers and Kellen Harrison two and Kendall Stromberg added another. That’s not counting the three free throws Basye made after being fouled on a 3-point attempt early in the fourth quarter. Count that as another 3, and the Hawks would have 17.
“If they’ve got an open look, go ahead and knock it down,” Bozeman coach Troy Hostetler said. “And we’ve got five or six guys who can do that. If it was just one guy, obviously, we’d be easy to guard. But when you have five or six guys, you can’t really guard everybody if we move the basketball like we should.”
Haws was in agreement.
“Coaches and I were in there talking,” Haws said, motioning toward his locker room. “We tried man-to-man, we tried zone … we’ve got to figure something out.”
Consecutive baskets by Johnson gave Senior a 12-10 lead early on, but 3-pointers by Harrison and Bayse gave it right back to Bozeman. The Hawks never trailed after that.
It wasn’t like the night was a total loss for the Broncs, who entered the game having won three of their last four.
Johnson, a 6-7 junior, and Runsabove, a 6-2 senior, continued to show their progression.
Haws said he felt his team played efficient, and the Broncs were within 32-26 at the break. But trading two-point baskets for 3-pointers on the other end is never a winning formula.
The Broncs hope to have senior Liam Romei back in the fold soon. Romei has been out with a broken wrist since December, and his return would give the Broncs a bit more of a perimeter presence.
As it is though, the Broncs have four players averaging double digits or close to it. Johnson entered the game averaging 11.0 points, point guard Chazz Haws 10.4, Melo Pine 10.1 and Runsabove 9.2.
While Thursday night’s 16-point margin would seem a bit much, it’s way better than the 28 points the Broncs lost by the first time they met Bozeman.
“(Johnson) is becoming tough to deal with, (Runsabove) is playing better and we have a point guard who can get them the ball,” Haws said. “I feel good about where we’re at right now.”
The Hawks moved to 12-1 and 9-0 in the Eastern AA. No team in the conference has played them within 15 points.
Bozeman’s lone loss was to Helena Capital early in the season.
“I knew we’d be good,” Hostetler said. “Did I think we’d be 9-0 in the conference right now? No, I didn’t think that, but I knew we were capable of it.”
Senior slipped to 7-5 and 4-4 in the league.