When Gallatin girls basketball traveled to Spokane, Washington, for the Gonzaga Shootout last June, head coach Wes Holmquist noticed a shift.
Sure, the team had fun visiting the Gonzaga’s women’s team, staying in the dorms on campus and seeing “Top Gun: Maverick” together.
Where Holmquist really saw the Raptors “turn the corner,” though, was on the court, picking up a handful of wins against programs from Washington and Idaho. Victories were hard to come by in Gallatin’s first two seasons as a program (2-32 overall). Instilling confidence was a tall order.
“When you’re close, but you don’t quite do it, until you break through and do it it’s really hard,” Holmquist said. “We can say, ‘You guys have got to be confident in doing that,’ but you have to go through those experiences to actually gain that confidence.”
Much like the “Top Gun” sequel, which was delayed for nearly two years due to the pandemic, the team had to see the results to believe the hype. And in both cases, the waiting paid off.
“It gives me chills thinking about it,” senior guard Aspen Evenson said. “Going from losing every single game by double digits, and then going to such a big tournament and being able to compete and win some of those games and just have fun, it just feels amazing.”
That initial taste of victory over the summer set the tone for a turnaround in year three of this Gallatin program. The Raptors sit at 4-1 this season, with at least two players scoring in double figures in each game. That includes a program-high four in a 71-32 win over Belgrade Tuesday night.
“I’m pleasantly surprised,” Holmquist said. “I think they’ve really stepped up and performed very well for this early in the year. Offensively especially, we’ve been able to score, which was our hardest thing the last two years.”
Holmquist has been coaching high school basketball for over 20 years, including 12 years as the Bozeman boys basketball head coach. He led the Hawks to two Class AA titles (2011 and 2019), as well as four straight title game appearances in 2016-19.
When he made the move to Gallatin in 2020, Holmquist was aware of the challenge of starting fresh. He knew he needed to be patient early on.
Gallatin endured a 1-13 first season, but Holmquist was proud of his team’s “attitude and effort” throughout the year. Players kept working and showing up despite the lack of wins.
Holmquist said he saw another step forward in year two, despite a 1-19 record. The Raptors lost four games by single digits and had chances to win in games against Great Falls CMR (63-52 loss) and Bozeman (50-40 loss).
“And as the year went on, against a really good team instead of getting blown out by 30-40 points, we were losing by 20,” Holmquist said.
He saw the work slowly paying off and planned on a jump in year three. But the players had to buy in, too.
Evenson, the lone three-year varsity player for Gallatin, said the first two years felt “so defeating.”
“But (Holmquist) told us after two years, we would be there after we put in the work,” Evenson said. “We worked all summer, all fall before coming to the season. Just trusting him has really been the key for us.”
They especially trusted him when the offseason workload increased last summer. Holmquist said he’s changed his offseason philosophy with the times; when he started coaching, his teams played in spurts over the summer. Now, the work doesn’t stop.
“If you want to make those jumps and you want to really improve, you’ve got to give these kids an opportunity to get better,” Holmquist said. “Because if you’re not, other teams are and you’ve got to keep up.”
Gallatin competed at the Gonzaga Shootout in June, as well as a tournament in Dillon. They attended a camp at Montana State and hosted a camp at Gallatin High. Holmquist also offered open gym time, with anywhere from three to 15 players showing up.
“It was just a really fun experience to be able to play with everyone and come together,” Evenson said. “The overnight trips, just bonding as a team. I feel like it really helped us jell together and be more of a team.”
Holmquist had to deal with other off the court factors, such as incoming freshman point guard Jada Davis nursing a broken ankle from the previous track season. Senior guard Jaeli Jenkins moved to Bozeman in August and was a “pleasant surprise” to have on the team, Holmquist added.
Davis said it was tough sitting out summer tournaments and camps, but helpful to see how good the team could be even without her.
“When I got to come back and actually be a part of the team,” Davis said, “I noticed how we played together and nothing really changed.”
There were also scheduling conflicts with some multi-sport athletes, but Holmquist said he didn’t want that to be a hindrance. Holmquist is in regular communication with fellow coaches, such as volleyball head coach Erika Gustavsen, and is a “big believer” in his multi-sport athletes.
This past fall, Gallatin girls soccer won the Class AA title, while volleyball made it to the Class AA tournament for the first time. Holmquist said that level of success can be contagious.
“When they’re competing and going through those tough moments and going through adversity, that will carry over into basketball,” Holmquist said.
The first day of practice before the 2022-23 season was the first chance to have the entire team together. Evenson said it’s been exciting building team chemistry with so many new faces, including three freshmen playing on varsity.
“All the girls who have come in are super nice, super supportive, competitive,” Evenson said. “It’s just really exciting to be able to play with them because I know they’re very talented.”
The Raptors have also expanded their offense this season. One of Holmquist’s coaching tenets has been the inside-out game—using paint touches to open up the floor—but Gallatin previously didn’t have the size to do it. That changed this season, led by junior forwards Karsen Breeding (6-feet) and Hadley Holmquist (5-11).
“Now we’ve been able to get it in the paint and get better looks and make it much easier on offense,” Breeding said. “The shot clock has helped with that, too, because it’s made it a faster game.”
The emergence of Davis, who averages 19.6 points per game, has also been imperative. Davis said she expected to be scared starting on varsity as a freshman, but fellow varsity newcomers like Breeding and Jenkins have helped tremendously.
“One of my favorite things about (Davis) so early in the season is that she’s obviously very talented, but she makes everybody around her better,” Holmquist said. “That’s a really important skill that I recognized right away.
“She’s just fun. I think the girls enjoy playing with her and she does a really good job of distributing.”
The Raptors also have key returners in sophomore Emma Hardman and Evenson to anchor the starting lineup. Evenson, Breeding and Jenkins were named team captains for this season, and Evenson said she’s enjoyed stepping into a leadership role.
“(Evenson is) just very confident in her abilities and in everyone on the team,” Breeding said. “It’s great to see her be able to relay that confidence to everyone else.”
That confidence, or “new momentum” as Davis calls it, has propelled Gallatin to the fastest start in program history. Holmquist said he’s been excited to see his team step up to each new challenge, such as playing Kalispell Glacier and Kalispell Flathead back-to-back days on the road. Breeding also missed both games due to a family wedding, but the Raptors still found ways to win (55-51 and 40-34, respectively).
Holmquist has been most proud of how deep his team is this year. He said he’s comfortable playing nine to 10 players a night.
“I keep telling these girls, and I’ve been telling them since the summer, if you guys can buy into the fact that we can all contribute, we can all play,” Holmquist said.
The buy-in on Gallatin has been clear, even this early in the season. Evenson said she looks forward to practice more so than her previous two years because the “vibe is different.” Breeding said it’s “super exciting” to see everything clicking.
Holmquist added that you “can’t put a finger on” how impactful simply winning some games has been for this team. The confidence is there. The trust is, too.
“I don’t regret a second of (the past two years),” Holmquist said. “Certainly it was really hard for a while. We spent a lot of time, and credit to these kids, they put in the time and effort that’s kind of got us where we are today.”
