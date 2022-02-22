Midway through the third quarter, Gallatin junior Eli Hunter hit a baseline jumper through contact, erupting in front of a packed Raptors student section after the made basket.
With the free throw, Hunter cut the Belgrade lead to just one. Less than a minute later, Gallatin senior Rylan Schlepp found Hunter on the wing for a go-ahead 3-pointer.
“It’s great after last year where we had to create all of our own energy,” Hunter said. “So now having all your friends here and all the fanbase here getting you hyped up just helps that much more.”
Hunter and Gallatin thrived off that energy to capture an 80-69 win over Belgrade on senior night Tuesday. Hunter led the Raptors with 30 points, while Belgrade junior Ta’Veus Randle led the Panthers with a game-high 38 points — breaking his own school record in single-game scoring.
Gallatin’s Tyler Nansel (16 points) and Belgrade’s Wyatt Russell (16 points) also scored in double figures.
This is the third win in a row for Gallatin (9-8, 7-6 Eastern AA), and the first win in program history over Belgrade (5-10, 3-8 Eastern AA) after previously being 0-3 against the Panthers.
“For some reason when we play Belgrade, it seems like they have a high-powered offense against us,” Gallatin head coach Michael Claxton said. “Just trying to keep pace with them and trying to string together some stops in the second half was huge for us.”
Before the game, Gallatin recognized the boys basketball senior team managers and the team’s five senior players — Schlepp, Jake Vigen, Noah Pickard, Nolan Gyselman and Nansel. Claxton also started those five, as well as called a timeout late in the fourth quarter to have the group close the game.
“It means everything to us (to recognize our seniors),” Claxton said. “The reflection of your program is coming through your seniors — where you’re at and where you may be going in the future. And I think they’ve done a great job of leading this program.”
The seniors stepped up offensively, too, such as Gyselman and Pickard hitting tough shots early. Nansel and Schlepp (eight points) were also key contributors on both ends of the floor.
But one of the biggest reasons this game quickly became a shootout was because of one non-senior duo — Hunter and Randle.
Randle was the engine of the Belgrade offense all night, especially from outside where he hit seven 3-pointers. He was the catalyst for the Panthers’ one-point leads at the end of the first quarter and at halftime, scoring 19 of his points before the break.
“The thing is, I coach him and see him all the time, and I didn’t realize he had 38,” Belgrade head coach Luke Powers said. “He’s one of the best players in the state, especially when he leads us in a positive (manner). When he leads, he takes us with him and makes us a pretty scary team.”
On the other side, Hunter turned things back in Gallatin’s favor. He scored 11 of his points in the third quarter, helping the Raptors grab momentum and a nine-point lead.
“My jumpshot, it was falling in the first half, so they started to over-contest it,” Hunter said. “So I could get into the lane and get fouled and get to the free-throw line.”
And defensively is where Powers said Belgrade lost the edge. Powers said the Panthers stuck with a zone defense for the majority of the game because of Gallatin’s size, and it ultimately cost them.
“I told the kids, ‘That one’s kind of on me,’” Powers said. “We’re a zone team, but we’re capable of playing man. I should’ve switched.
“But that said, Eli Hunter, the rest of them, all played really well. I thought coach Claxton had them very prepared for the different stuff we do defensively in zones.”
Claxton added that it’s crucial for your star players to show out in tight games like this. In Gallatin’s case, that was the reliable trio of Hunter, Schlepp and Nansel.
“You need your seniors, your best players, to be some of your hardest working players on the floor,” Claxton said. “It’s huge when you have those guys that can consistently do that and lead by example, it’s an incredible asset to have in your program.”
Both Belgrade and Gallatin are looking toward the upcoming Eastern AA divisional tournament as the regular season comes to a close this week. Claxton said this result will probably help Gallatin’s seeding in the tournament, but either way, that doesn’t change the team’s mindset.
“One of the big things we’ve been talking about is from here on out, every game is an opportunity to reinvent and prove yourself as a team,” Claxton said. “Some say, ‘You’re only as good as your last game.’ But I believe you’re only as good as the game that’s right in front of you. So that’s kind of our focus, to use this momentum and carry it into the (divisionals) tournament.”
Next up, Gallatin plays at Billings Skyview Thursday, while Belgrade plays Bozeman Thursday at home.