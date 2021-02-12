With a look of focus, Ty Huse cast up his 3-pointer, watched it fall through the hoop and trotted back on defense.
Gallatin had cut the lead down to a single possession late in the first quarter. But that didn’t affect Bozeman. Huse and the Hawks were determined to not lose to the Raptors. Not again.
The Hawks were explosive offensively and answered any attempt Gallatin made to come back. Bozeman avenged its loss to the Raptors earlier this season with a 79-55 victory Friday at Gallatin in the second crosstown game between the two teams.
After the Hawks’ two-point loss to the Raptors in their first-ever meeting, Huse said his team would be motivated when they faced each other once more. That was evident.
“Losing to them last time, that’s all we really needed to drive us to do better this time and to be ready for them,” Huse said.
Eli Hunter, who led the Raptors with 10.9 points per game going into the contest, hit a 3-pointer midway through the first quarter to cut Bozeman’s lead to one. This prompted Gallatin’s supporters to go into a frenzy.
But the Hawks consistently remained poised. A few plays later, Huse hit his 3. This gave Bozeman a six-point lead with under a minute to go in the frame.
In the second, Hunter hit another 3. The Raptors were within eight points and posed as a threat to come back, just as they did on Jan. 14. But Bozeman replied again, boosting the lead back up to double digits.
Gallatin’s Tyler Nansel, who scored nine points, started the second half with a basket. This subtracted from Bozeman’s 13-point halftime lead and could’ve been a shift in momentum.
But just a few seconds later, Bryson Zanto cashed a 3 from the right wing.
Approximately a minute later, Hunter hit another 3. Then Brady Lang drove down the lane and made a floater, giving the Hawks a 13-point lead again.
The Hawks were seemingly prepared for everything.
“It’s frustrating. We kept feeling like we were in it,” Hunter, who finished with a game-high 23 points with six 3-pointers, said. “Time after time, they just kept hitting their shots and making defensive stops.”
Later in the third, Jackson Basye drained a 3 from the top of the key. Hawks supporters behind the hoop clamored in exhilaration as their team had just gained a 19-point advantage.
As Basye went back on defense, he began enthusiastically clapping. His teammates followed suit.
“It feels good,” Basye, who concluded with 13 points, said. “We just wanted to come out here and prove what we could really do.”
Hunter hit another 3 near the end of the third quarter. But a couple plays later, Trent Rogers, who finished with 12 points, flew down the court and made a fast-break layup. Zanto drew an offensive foul on the ensuing possession.
The Hawks were putting together a complete game.
“We came out focused and ready to play,” Huse, who scored a team-high 17 points, said. “We’ve been looking forward to this game. We’ve been anticipating it. That’s what’s driven us to work hard, focus and be ready for this game.”
After winning two of three contests — a stretch that included their 62-60 win at Bozeman on Jan. 14 — the Raptors dropped four straight games. Gallatin head coach Michael Claxton had emphasized resilience would be key for the first-year program with no seniors.
Claxton, earlier this season, noted the Raptors (2-8) rebounded, defended and limited turnovers well enough to be a successful program. He simply was seeking for the Raptors to improve.
“We’ve got to pick up our intensity,” Hunter said. “We’ve got to believe we’re the better team.”
Bozeman (8-2) won its first two games to start the season. But Gallatin put an end to that run. The Hawks were forced to fix their mistakes and respond. They did so by winning four straight.
Now after Friday, they’ve been triumphant in six of their last seven games.
“We were much more prepared this time,” Basye said. “You always learn from those (losses). That’s why we came out and did this this time.”
With four regular-season games left, the Hawks are among the best teams in the Eastern AA. They intend to maintain that status leading up to the postseason.
“Don’t look back. Don’t dwell on these wins,” Huse said. “We’ve got to treat every game like it’s our first game. We’ve got to prove ourselves every single game.”
