BELGRADE—As Bozeman’s Tyra Opperman missed her second free throw, and her teammate Nicole D’Agostino helped save the possession on the rebound, the Hawks came alive.
First, Clara Fox hit a 3. Avery Burkhart got a steal and a layup on the other end. Allie Megargel added a tough layup, and the Hawks’ 7-0 run cut the Great Falls CMR lead to one.
“We played them tough the first game that we played them this season, and it’s tough to beat a team three times in a year,” Bozeman head coach Kati Mobley said. “So it’s just them really truly believing in each other.”
No. 4 seed CMR eventually held on for the 39-34 win over No. 5 seed Bozeman in the first round of the Eastern AA Divisional on Thursday at the Belgrade Special Events Center. D’Agostino and the Rustlers’ Lauren Lindseth led the game with 13 points each.
“We didn’t shoot the ball great, but 24 turnovers is going to kill you against anybody,” Mobley said. “That’s a big number to overcome.”
Despite the turnovers, though, Bozeman (5-14) was hanging with CMR the whole way. After a slow start, Bozeman’s Emily Williams opened the scoring with a 3 midway through the first quarter. The Hawks even held leads at the end of the first quarter (10-5) and at halftime (21-19) in what amounted to pretty low-scoring affair.
“I knew that’s how the game was going to be,” Mobley said. “They fight hard and I think our kids came in ready to go. It’s the first game of the tournament and I think that we need to make sure that we focus on ourselves moving forward again.”
The Rustlers (10-9) fought back in the second half, turning defense into transition opportunities on the other end. Oftentimes when Bozeman would bring up the ball, CMR would trap in the backcourt.
The aggressiveness of players like D’Agostino, Fox (six points) and Megargel (six points) helped, but CMR’s opportunistic defense helped give the Rustlers’ an eight-point lead at the end of the third quarter.
“We’ve just got to make sure that we’re available for our teammates and we can’t just dribble into a trap and pick up the ball,” Mobley said. “So we just still have to be aggressive to the rim and make sure that we’re getting in those gaps and give our teammates a better chance to get the ball.”
After a pair of free throws from D’Agostino, the Hawks cut the lead to 35-34 with less than a minute to play. But the Rustlers hit some timely free throws of their own, holding for the win.
Mobley said Bozeman will learn from losing such a tight game, and will have to refocus quickly for the Hawks’ next game Friday.
“This is a tough loss for us,” Mobley said. “I think knowing that we’ve got another game is good, but it’s do or die now. So I think our kids need to be ready to go. Gallatin is going to give us a good fight, so we’ve got to lock in on it, take care of the ball and make sure we crash the glass.”
Bozeman will next play Gallatin in a loser-out game at 12:30 p.m. Friday.