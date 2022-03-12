BILLINGS—After Billings Senior’s Jaiden Turner stole an inbounds pass from Gallatin’s Tyler Nansel, the Broncs raced down to the other end.
With under 10 seconds to play, Melo Pine went into attack mode but missed the go-ahead jumper. As players crashed the boards, the ball found Turner once again, who tipped it back in to give Senior a one-point lead.
Gallatin’s Eli Hunter had time to get one last shot, but his half-court heave didn’t go in.
As the game wound down to the closing seconds, East No. 4 seed Gallatin couldn’t convert in a 49-48 loss to East No. 1 seed Senior in a loser-out game in the Class AA tournament Friday at MetraPark. Hunter led the Raptors with 17 points, while Jake Vigen (10) also scored in double figures.
“We just weren’t secure with the basketball,” Gallatin head coach Michael Claxton said. “And then we missed some key free throws that gave them a chance.”
Things started to unravel for Gallatin in the final 1:25 of play, shortly after Hunter hit a pair of free throws to put the Raptors up 48-43. Cactus Runsabove — who led the Broncs with 21 points and five rebounds — responded with two free throws of his own.
Senior then trapped Hunter in the corner, forced a turnover and Runsabove scored again. Claxton then called a timeout — both to reset and prevent a five-second call on the inbounds pass.
“Take care of the ball,” Claxton said of the approach. “We wanted to put the ball in the hands of our best free throw shooters and burn some clock and be strong with it. Go to the free throw line and make free throws.”
But as Logan Springer missed a pair of free throws and Quinn Clark missed a layup, Gallatin was in a bind. The Raptors then got an opportunity to inbound the ball under their own basket with 30 seconds left.
Nansel said Gallatin came out in a zone look, but Senior’s Chazz Haws switched his team to man defense at the last second.
“A veteran player, senior, switched them to man,” Nansel said. “And then we had nothing there and I made a dumb decision to pass the ball in, but they really caught us in a zone set with a man defense and no one was open.”
The final sequence with Turner’s steal and eventual tip-in culminated a series of “mental lapses” by Gallatin, Claxton said.
But after the game was over, Claxton struck a purposeful tone-switch in the locker room.
“Stay together and try to be as positive as possible,” Claxton said of his postgame message. “We didn’t talk about how the game played out, the mistakes that we made.”
Nansel added that it was “surreal” as the clock wound down on his final game in a Raptors uniform.
“It happens fast,” Nansel said. “You’re in the game playing hard, then the final buzzer sounds and you’re not on top. It takes a little while to really set in, but I’m proud of these guys.”
“Playing hard” was seemingly Gallatin’s mantra all season, even when the Raptors didn’t come out on top. At one point late in the regular season, Gallatin sat at 6-8, hoping to improve its positioning for the Eastern AA Divisional.
Gallatin then put some wins together late, finding different ways to achieve its ultimate goal in just the program’s second season: qualifying for the Class AA tournament. That’s the type of resiliency Claxton said he’s most proud of from this season, especially after senior Rylan Schlepp went down with an ankle injury at the Divisional.
“No one expected us to be here, even with Rylan Schlepp,” Claxton said. “Then without him, they found a way. Guys stepped up and they answered the call.”
That includes Hunter, of course, the junior sharpshooter who led the team in scoring all season. But there’s also the group of Gallatin seniors leading the way: Nansel, Schlepp, Vigen, Nolan Gyselman and Noah Pickard.
Claxton added that he’s proud of the starters from the past two seasons for starting the program on the right path.
“That takes some real mental toughness and strong backbone to take as many losses as we did and keep fighting and keep having the right character and the right mentality,” Claxton said. “We’ve had a winning mentality in this program from the beginning.”
Nansel said he’s appreciative of the “fresh start” Gallatin provided for him these past two years.
“And that’s really why you open a new high school — more kids get opportunities,” Nansel said. “We had opportunities, and we didn’t execute all the time. But you know what, we did a lot of good things so I’m proud of them.”
As Gallatin ends its season at 12-13 and with the program’s first state tournament berth, Claxton said this year’s team — led by those aforementioned seniors — set “the foundation” for the future of Gallatin boys basketball.
“I asked (the seniors) to pour into the younger guys and also the younger guys to show their respect,” Claxton said. “Because this team’s a special one that we’ll remember for a long time. Coaches will be telling stories about this team right here for years to come.”