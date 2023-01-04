Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Freshman guard Jada Davis drove to her right, but slipped as she entered the lane. The ball promptly bounced off her right foot and careened away as she slid toward the baseline.

But instead of a turnover, the ricochet worked as a pass to her teammate junior Addie Swanson, who knocked down an open 3-pointer from the wing. Oftentimes, that type of play results in disaster. On Tuesday night, it gave the Raptors a 19-point lead.

Gallatin girls basketball capitalized on nearly every opportunity to score — particularly in the second half — in a dominant 71-32 win over Belgrade at home Tuesday. Davis led all scorers with 18 points, while senior Aspen Evenson (12), junior Karsen Breeding (11) and freshman Novelle McQuiston (10) also scored in double figures for the Raptors.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you