Freshman guard Jada Davis drove to her right, but slipped as she entered the lane. The ball promptly bounced off her right foot and careened away as she slid toward the baseline.
But instead of a turnover, the ricochet worked as a pass to her teammate junior Addie Swanson, who knocked down an open 3-pointer from the wing. Oftentimes, that type of play results in disaster. On Tuesday night, it gave the Raptors a 19-point lead.
Gallatin girls basketball capitalized on nearly every opportunity to score — particularly in the second half — in a dominant 71-32 win over Belgrade at home Tuesday. Davis led all scorers with 18 points, while senior Aspen Evenson (12), junior Karsen Breeding (11) and freshman Novelle McQuiston (10) also scored in double figures for the Raptors.
Four players in double figures is the most in a single game for Gallatin (4-0, 1-0) in its short program history. The previous high was three in a win over Butte on Dec. 9.
“I really liked our balance tonight,” Gallatin head coach Wes Holmquist said. “We did a really good job both offensively and defensively. I thought we did a good job of sharing the ball. We don't have to rely on one or two people to do anything.”
That helped provide a much different outcome than the last time these two teams faced off — a 50-49 win for Gallatin on Jan. 28, which was also the Raptors’ lone victory of the season. On Tuesday, the Raptors surpassed 50 points with 3 minutes, 46 seconds left in the third quarter.
Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte said Gallatin is much deeper this year, while also being pretty “guard heavy," creating some challenges in transition for Belgrade (1-3, 0-1).
“That was one of our focuses (for this game), but we didn't get back fast enough, we didn't get a hand up in people's faces,” Nolte said.
Some key changes to this year’s lineup for Gallatin include Davis — who’s averaging 20.5 points per game — and Breeding, who wreaked havoc on the offensive boards. Holmquist said those two have contributed to the aggressive mindset of the 2022-23 Gallatin team.
“We're really focusing on attacking the rim, whether it's rebounding, looking to score,” Holmquist said. “We have multiple girls that can attack the rim, which is going to make us hard to guard.”
That was evident from the beginning, with Evenson hitting a pair of open 3-pointers early. Breeding also cleaned up inside to help give Gallatin a 20-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
While the half-court offense underwent a lull in the second quarter, the Raptors stayed in full control. Gallatin turned up the pressure defensively, whether that be in a 2-3 zone, man and even some full court press.
Holmquist said the Raptors are still a “little bit sloppy” on defense at times, especially with so much switching. But in the long run, he wants his team to be able to thrive in more chaotic situations.
“We got caught out of position a couple of times doing that,” Holmquist said. “But that's something they'll get better at throughout the year the more we do that.”
Still, the defensive pressure was enough to increase the lead to as many as 40 points by the fourth quarter. Sophomore Emma Hardman, freshman Ava Odegard and Davis all stepped into passing lanes, creating easy scoring opportunities on the other end. As a whole, Holmquist also said the shot selection was much better in the second half.
Nolte said her team needed to finish stronger inside and spread Gallatin’s zone out by hitting more outside shots. Still, she was proud of how her team fought to the end, led by seniors Khloey Robinson (14 points) and Olivia Wegner (4 points).
“That's something that we always strive for is you play all 32 minutes and you don't give up no matter what,” Nolte said. “It doesn't matter what the score is. You keep working.”
The Raptors move to 4-0 on the season, already surpassing the combined win totals in the program’s first two seasons (two total). Holmquist said he’s excited to see where this team is headed as Gallatin continues in conference play.
“I like what we're doing,” Holmquist said. “I like where we're at right now, but I think we still have a lot of room to grow.”
Gallatin will next face Billings West on the road Thursday.
