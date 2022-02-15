With 10 seconds left to play, Gallatin senior Rylan Schlepp secured the rebound.
The Raptors had just missed a chance to take a late lead over Billings West on the road but now had one last shot. Which means the ball was going to one place — the hands of Eli Hunter.
“I got the rebound, we kicked it out and he hit a 3, which was awesome,” Schlepp said. “They left him wide open in the corner and (when that happens) that’s usually going in.”
Hunter’s buzzer beater lifted Gallatin to a 55-54 win over West on Feb. 3, a key victory for the Raptors as they make a push for a berth in the upcoming Class AA state tournament. Hunter led the team with 19 points, something Gallatin has become accustomed to this season.
The junior has long been clutch for Gallatin, leading the Raptors in scoring 11 times this season. That includes his run through the first six games where he averaged 20.3 points per game.
“I’ve really found the mid-range shot this year,” Hunter said. “I think that that’s been a great addition to my game, especially since I’ve been in some shooting slumps. I’ve gone to the free-throw line a lot too this year, which has helped.
“And then I’ve got some other teammates putting the ball in quite a bit, so that helps the defense be able to get off me a little bit, which helps a lot too.”
Hunter is all about taking his game to the next level. The motivation to do so comes from being around the game his entire life; his parents, Amy and Tyson, both played basketball at Carroll College, and Eli’s had a basketball in his hand since he was 2 or 3 years old.
It was still surreal, though, when he got the call to play on the varsity team for Gallatin in the school’s first year. Hunter’s only previous experience with high school basketball was playing for the freshman team at Bozeman.
But once Hunter, Schlepp and the rest of the team made the move across town, expectations and responsibilities both rose.
“Obviously it was a big change,” Hunter said. “But it was fun building a new culture and (gaining) new teammates and a new coach. It was fun getting a new family over here.”
Building that new culture wasn’t easy. Hunter said he was prepared to make the jump, but the speed and physicality of the varsity level still provided a substantial learning curve. He remembers getting roughed up in a game against Great Falls early in the season — an 87-45 loss for Gallatin.
Hunter knew he had to get stronger, so he hit the weight room. He also had to make his jump shot quicker, his ball-handling tighter and his defense more consistent.
What helped all of that — and allowed him to test himself against top competition — was when Shawn Dirden reached out to him last year. Dirden is the founder and head coach of the Montana Rebels, a local AAU team that Hunter now plays for.
Hunter joined the team last summer, and he said it was an eye-opening experience. The Rebels play all across the United States — in places like Dallas, Las Vegas and Atlanta — and helps give players exposure for college recruiting.
“It makes you want to work harder than ever when you come back,” Hunter said. “We’re pretty sheltered in Montana when it comes to competition, so just getting to go out there and see what’s really out there (competition-wise) and see what you’re competing against for scholarships, and just in general as well (is beneficial).”
The work didn’t stop once the summer was over. Hunter knew he still had to keep improving his game and step up as a leader on both ends of the floor.
“You’ve got to realize that just practicing isn’t enough if you want to be great,” Hunter said. “So you’ve got to put in extra time whenever you can.”
So, Gallatin head coach Michael Claxton started opening up the gym on Sundays for Hunter. Claxton brings his kids up to Gallatin and also rebounds for Hunter while he gets extra shots up.
“It means a lot to me to have a coach that’s that invested in you,” Hunter said. “It builds confidence too.”
And it’s paid off so far this season, as Hunter has been a key player offensively for Gallatin.
“If you know you have a player who’s going to consistently knock down shots for you and going to give you 15-20 points every night, I think every coach, every team, would love that,” Claxton said. “Just knowing he has the ability to do that also is something that can open up things for his teammates. He attracts so much attention that it’s opening opportunities on the offensive end for his teammates.”
Schlepp said it also helps Gallatin get through those tight, late-game situations, like the game against West.
“We can rely on him in our offensive game for sure when nothing else is really going, because like he said, he’s getting that mid-range jump shot where he can shoot it over two guys,” Schlepp said. “He’s crafty when he gets open, so he’s not just standing and shooting.”
As with any player, though, the shots aren’t going to fall every night. But that hasn’t stopped Hunter from fulfilling his other duties as Gallatin’s starting point guard, whether that’s continuing to play defense, rebounding or setting up his teammates on offense.
“And I see him when he has those off nights or whatever, he’s spending the time, he’s putting in extra time to make sure the next time around he’s locked in,” Claxton said. “He’s kept his head mentally strong and he’s continued to stay in the gym to kind of shoot his way out of what some perceive as a ‘shooting slump,’ I guess.”
Claxton added that having your best player also be your hardest working player is key to building a winning culture.
“And when you have that combination, now you have a chance to really be successful,” Claxton said. “If your best players are not your hardest working players, both on and off the court, I think you’re usually in trouble.”
Hunter wants to eventually play at the college level like his parents, but he’s got some more immediate goals in mind before that. Most importantly, that includes leading Gallatin (6-8, 4-6 Eastern AA) to state this season.
To get there, Hunter said he’ll do whatever it takes. Claxton said he wants Hunter to continue stepping up as a leader, find open spots when the ball’s not in his hands and keep getting stronger.
Hunter said he’s up to the task. After all, he doesn’t know any different.
“(Basketball) means everything to me,” Hunter said. “Since growing up, that’s kind of what I think about all the time and what I work for all the time. So every decision I make is ultimately leading to my play on the basketball court.”