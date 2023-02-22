As soon as Gallatin re-entered the locker room, Eli Hunter was ready to get another crack at the state tournament.
His teammate, Logan Springer, remembers the disappointment of the Raptors’ five seniors after Gallatin lost 49-48 to Billings Senior at the 2022 Class AA boys basketball tournament.
“They were looking for a state championship game — just to get there and see what happens,” Springer said. “But we ended up losing in a tight one. And partly you put it on yourself because there’s things that I could have done at the end of that game that you would’ve changed.”
With a bit of distance, Garrett Dahlke can recognize how important it was for Gallatin to make it to state in the program’s second year. Dahlke still laments how Gallatin lost 51-41 to eventual state champion Helena Capital in the opening round.
“(That win) would have sent a message to the whole state,” Dahlke said. “I think this year we’re going to get another chance to do that and we’re going to put the state on notice.”
The Raptors have relied on that singular focus — led by the senior trio of Hunter, Springer and Dahlke — throughout this entire season, with Gallatin positioned as the No. 3 seed heading into the upcoming Eastern AA Divisional. Gallatin (12-5, 9-4 in Eastern AA) will host crosstown rival Bozeman on senior night to close out the regular season Thursday.
Springer said the Raptors are looking to make a state tournament appearance a yearly expectation, a far cry from where Gallatin started off as a program in 2020. But the senior trio has helped turn the corner quickly.
“You build chemistry with people when you play with them for four years and you learn their strengths and what they’re good at,” Hunter said. “It only shows on the court.”
The bonds between these three go back further than their sophomore year at Gallatin. Springer has been playing on the same travel basketball team as Hunter since the fifth grade, coached by Hunter’s father, Tyson. Dahlke said he’s been close with Hunter since his family moved to Bozeman and considers Springer one of his best friends on and off the court.
The three also played on the same freshman team at Bozeman High during the 2019-20 season.
“So we’ve been through the ranks together,” Hunter said.
They also made the jump over to Gallatin High together when the school opened in 2020. Springer said it was a “pretty tough transition” going from slower paced freshman games to high-speed JV/varsity basketball. Hunter previously said the physicality of the varsity level was a challenge as well.
Dahlke added that it was “scary at first” going up against some of the top talent in the state, such as Great Falls’ Drew Wyman, who was later named Montana Gatorade Player of the Year. The Raptors finished their inaugural season 2-13, with one of the highlights of that season being a 62-60 win at Bozeman.
“That first season of getting beat up and pushed around and being outmanned by nearly every team that we went up against,” Gallatin head coach Michael Claxton said, “it was a motive for those guys who are now seniors to get in the weight room and to physically mature.”
The Raptors took another step up in year two. After sitting at 6-8 with four games left in the regular season, Gallatin won three of its next four to finish the regular season 9-9. The Raptors also bounced back from a 57-55 overtime loss to Billings West in the Eastern AA Divisional tournament with consecutive wins over Great Falls and Belgrade to earn a trip to state.
As the No. 4 seed, Gallatin lost its opening round game to Capital but responded with a 63-42 win over Kalispell Glacier — the program’s first state tournament victory. The loss to Senior ended Gallatin’s season but left the team hungry for more, Dahlke said.
The Raptors spent every day in the weight room or utilizing open gyms this offseason, using that motivation from last season.
“We all were in the gym with one goal, and that’s to win a state championship,” Hunter said.
That dedication has paid dividends during their senior year. Claxton said Dahlke has “really come into his own” this season on both ends of the floor as a stretch-four. The senior has been a disruptor for the Raptors on defense and a key facilitator on offense, he added.
“We start with a four-guard lineup for the most part, with him being one of those perimeter players,” Claxton said. “But he’s not afraid to get close to the basket and mix it up on the baseline and at the high post.”
Springer has transitioned from the starting lineup to a key bench player as the Raptors’ sixth/seventh man. Claxton said Springer has become the Raptors’ best on-ball defender — “I wouldn’t want Logan Springer to be guarding me because he’s kind of a pest” — and has been shooting better on offense in recent weeks.
“It’s huge for us because he has the experience of being a starter,” Claxton said. “So he has the ability to be a guy in our lineup, and he has a lot of that experience from the postseason last year that is so valuable for him to provide leadership and provide energy off our bench.”
Then there is Hunter, who is once again one of the top scorers in the state (19.1 points per game). Claxton said Hunter has “set the bar pretty high” for incoming Gallatin players through his offensive output and his work ethic.
“That’s showing in areas that don’t always pop out at your eye when you look at a box score,” Claxton said. “And just the fact that he’s now building more and more chemistry with his teammates and trusting guys on the floor, that just makes us a more dangerous team.”
Gallatin has also benefited from other players stepping up, such as juniors Zad Rodarte, Ryan Nansel, Troy Hugs and Jacob Sonju. All four have helped give the Raptors “an opportunity to win every single time we’ve stepped on the floor,” Claxton said.
“You’re only as strong as your weakest link,” Hunter said. “So when you go out there and we have five strong people, plus another four or five off the bench, we’ve got a lot of depth and it’s going to show in tournament play.”
Before the season, Claxton said he wanted his team to treat each contest like a “championship-level game.” Springer chalks it up to a “will to win.” Victories over West (67-59) — where the Raptors trailed by 18 points in the second half — Billings Skyview (82-60) and Capital (57-37) have just elevated that confidence.
That mindset has helped when games haven’t gone Gallatin’s way, too. Claxton said one goal for this season was to not lose two games in a row, which has happened only one time (a 58-50 overtime loss to Bozeman and a 44-33 loss to West). Gallatin has also been in every game this season, including losses to Glacier (53-49 on Dec. 16), Skyview (71-64 on Jan. 13) and Billings Senior (57-48 on Feb. 11).
“There’s more opportunity when you lose a game to reflect and to target in on and fine tune your focus in areas that you were lacking, that ended up costing you in those games that you lost,” Claxton said.
That adversity has brought the team together. Hunter said the Raptors are operating as “one unit” this season, while Springer added this is the closest the team has been.
“Everyone on this team likes each other,” Dahlke said. “We have a little competitiveness in us that at practice we’re going to go at it, but off the court, everyone’s laughing in the locker room.”
All three seniors are looking forward to their final crosstown matchup, as well as runs in the divisional and state tournaments over the next few weeks. That experience from last season should be a massive boost for the 2022-23 team, Claxton said.
It’s also been a time of reflection. After the season-ending loss to Senior, Claxton said last year’s team would be “remembered for years to come,” led by five seniors: Rylan Schlepp, Tyler Nansel, Jake Vigen, Nolan Gyselman and Noah Pickard. Claxton now groups the past two senior classes together for how they collectively were “a huge part of getting us to where we are.”
“(Last season’s seniors) set the bar high and they had a high level of expectation of themselves and of their teammates. They held each other accountable,” Claxton said. “And I think that just rubbed off on the current seniors now of knowing what it really takes to be successful and to get the most out of yourself and your teammates.”
Hunter said he’s learned so much about becoming a better basketball player and man through his time at Gallatin, and hopes these friendships will “last a lifetime.” Dahlke said he’s thankful for his teammates and especially his coaches, who have supported players in the classroom and at other sporting events, like football games and track meets.
Springer added that it’s been a joy to build the program “from the ground up.”
“Coming in here after our freshman year for our first open gym, it was like a whole new experience, a whole new gym, a whole new culture,” Springer said. “We’ve been able to create our own culture and create it how we want it to look like. So I’d say that’s pretty special.”
