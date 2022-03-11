BILLINGS—With his team up by 21 late in the fourth quarter, Gallatin head coach Michael Claxton walked down the Raptors’ bench, high-fiving coaches and players as he went.
That was partly because, thanks to the double-digit lead, Claxton was able to go deeper into his bench in the game’s final moments. It allowed Cash Jones, Zad Rodarte, Jake Repscher and Ryan Nansel to get some playing time at state.
“You’re happy for those kids to be able to get out there, have their name in the box score,” Claxton said. “And just to experience it — the arena, the atmosphere, just knowing that you’re stepping out on the best stage, the championship stage of the season.”
East No. 4 seed Gallatin led the entire game in a 63-42 win over West No. 3 seed Kalispell Glacier in a loser-out game in the Class AA tournament Friday at MetraPark. Eli Hunter led the Raptors with 30 points, with Garrett Dahlke (10) also scoring in double figures.
After the Raptors dropped their previous game to Helena Capital Thursday, Claxton said he was looking for his team to show resilience and toughness against Glacier.
“We talked about trying to match or even improve and increase our level of energy (for this game),” Claxton said. “And we thought if we did that, we were going to put ourselves in a good position to win.”
Gallatin didn’t waste much time bringing that energy, either, as the Raptors secured an early 10-point advantage. Hunter hit four 3s in the first quarter, helping Gallatin to a 20-10 lead at the end of the frame. As a team, Gallatin shot 66.7% from 3-point range and 54.5% from the floor in the first half.
Hunter — who’s been the team’s leading scorer all season — once again had a big game, scoring 19 of his 30 points in the first half. It was personally a bounce-back effort for him after shooting 4 of 15 for 10 points against Capital.
“In a new gym, a new arena, it’s tough to hit shots at the beginning of the game,” Hunter said. “But it was just refreshing to see the ball go through the hoop in a new location.”
Claxton called it a “gutsy” performance from Hunter.
“It just goes to show that he’s strong mentally,” Claxton said. “He has a shooter’s mentality where the next shot is going in.”
As Gallatin saw that lead increase to 19 by halftime and as much as 25 in the third quarter, it was clear this was a more focused team than past games. In previous outings this postseason, Gallatin has seen its leads fluctuate; the Raptors were unable to hold on to second-half leads over Billings West at the Eastern AA Divisional and Capital Thursday.
Claxton said it was important for his team to be the aggressor from the opening tip Friday.
“I just feel like we showed that we really wanted it,” Claxton said. “And it flowed all the way through to the last person on our bench. That was key to get off to that start and it doesn’t hurt to shoot the ball well.”
It was also important to set that tone defensively. Hunter led the team with seven steals, with Logan Springer and Tyler Nansel also forcing takeaways. Nolan Gyselman added two blocks, and Gallatin forced 16 turnovers.
“That’s where the majority of our focus goes towards the defensive end,” Claxton said. “Knowing that we can turn that defensive energy into momentum on the offensive end. So we want to continue to have that focus on defending, pressuring the other team, trying to take them out of what they do.”
All postseason, Claxton has repeated the mantra “win and advance” — sentiments shared by his entire team. Gallatin did just that Friday and will now move on to play the loser of Bozeman/Billings Senior in a loser-out game at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
And now that Gallatin is in the consolation bracket in the Class AA state tournament, Claxton said his team is treating that consolation final as its own championship. This next game will be the Raptors’ semifinal.
With that said, there’s only one thing on the Raptors’ minds heading into Saturday.
“We’re trying to get that third place trophy and get some hardware for us,” Hunter said.