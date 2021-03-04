Gallatin's season ended on Thursday with a 59-20 loss to Billings West in a Class AA tournament play-in game.
The Raptors trailed 38-14 at halftime, and a scoreless third quarter hampered the chances of a comeback.
Junior Makinlee Naffziger led Gallatin with five points. Classmates Keaton Lynn and Avery Walker backed her up with four and three points, respectively.
Melaina Springer, Makyah Albrecht, Averi Smith and Aspen Evenson all supplied two points to complete the scoring for the Raptors, who finished Gallatin's first season in school history with a 1-14 record.
Following the loss, Gallatin head coach Wes Holmquist credited his team for battling and reflected on the growth he saw in his players.
“I thought we came a long way this year. I was really, really proud of the girls,” he said. “I thought our progression went really well in terms of improving daily. I know it’s a cliche and you hear it in sports all the time, but literally we were just trying to get a little bit better every day, but I thought we did that."
Taylee Chirrick led West with 16 points, and Kaitlin Grossman added 13. Layla Baumann supplied nine points for West, which improved to 14-1 and advances to the state tournament.
