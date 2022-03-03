BELGRADE — Despite trailing by 33 at halftime, Gallatin knew playing well in the second half would offer valuable experience going forward.
The eighth-seeded Raptors did not complete the comeback against top-seeded Billings West on Thursday in the opening round of the Eastern AA Divisional, but they did outscore the Golden Bears in the final 16 minutes. That was enough to feel good about their performance against the conference’s best team, which earned a 76-48 win at the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Gallatin head coach Wes Holmquist said the challenge to his team at halftime was to not let the running clock kick on with the 40-point mercy rule like it had in every previous meeting with West this season and last season. The Golden Bears (18-1) never quite got there, building their lead to 36 at its greatest point.
With a series of 3-pointers in the third quarter, Gallatin (1-18) won the period 16-15. Then the Raptors outscored West 19-15 in the fourth.
“I was proud of them for competing. They’ve got to keep getting better no matter what the situation is,” Holmquist said. “It would have been really easy for them to just fold up at halftime there because things did not go well in the second quarter for us. A lot of self-inflicted wounds, plus West is just a very talented team.”
The Bears were led by 21 points from Taylee Chirrick, who went 8 of 15 from the field and 5 of 7 from the foul line. Megan Voegele supplied 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Elle Stock had eight points, also with a pair of 3s. In all, 11 players scored for West.
Bears head coach Charlie Johnson said the team benefits greatly from being able to use so many players. The team’s depth is hard to contend with, especially when they’re seemingly clicking on all cylinders.
“We always preach the little things. We try to be good around the basket, make free throws, box out. We do what we do in practice,” Johnson said. “We try not to think too much. We just let our athletes be athletes and our basketball players be basketball players.”
The game was tight early as West got a lot of close looks at the rim, but a combination of Gallatin’s defense and bad bounces resulted in very few shots actually falling. The offense came eventually, though, as Chirrick scored once and Sydney Pierce scored twice to create an 18-7 lead after eight minutes.
“The first quarter, I really liked the way we played,” Holmquist said. “I thought we handled their pressure well, we didn’t turn it over very often and we got good shots. We just didn’t knock them down.”
That continued in the second second quarter, where the Raptors hit just two field goals. The second one, a jumper from Makyah Albrecht, cut West’s lead to 21-12. A layup from Bella Murphy a short time later sparked the game’s decisive sequence — a 25-1 run to end the first half. West took a 46-13 lead into the break.
“We started a little slow but then settled in,” Johnson said. “(The players) are pretty focused for this tournament.”
Emma Hardman tallied 14 points to lead Gallatin, and Makinlee Naffziger followed with 12. Melaina Springer scored seven, and Keaton Lynn added five.
West advanced to Friday’s semifinals where it will face Great Falls CMR at 6:30 p.m. Gallatin will face rival Bozeman in a loser-out game at 12:30 p.m.
“I thought we responded and won that battle in the second half (against West),” Holmquist said. “Hopefully that’ll carry over to tomorrow. It’s do or die now. We know we’ve got tomorrow. After that it’s unknown.”