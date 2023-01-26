After Bozeman forward Avery Burkhart blocked a corner 3-pointer by Gallatin freshman guard Jada Davis — already Burkhart’s third block of the game — the senior high-fived head coach Kati Mobley on the sideline.
Once the Hawks regained possession, senior forward Megan Schell hit a 3 to extend Bozeman’s lead in the first quarter. Gallatin regrouped with a timeout.
Trailing 13-6 midway through the first, the Raptors needed a spark.
“I think after the timeout and saying how we needed to kind of work better as a team and just move the ball faster, I think it was really easy for us to get open,” junior guard Addie Swanson said. “Then we started just making shots.”
That was most evident in the second quarter, when Gallatin went on a 24-5 run. That resilient stretch proved to be the difference as the Raptors rolled to a 69-42 win over Bozeman Thursday at Bozeman High. Swanson (18 points), Davis (13 points) and junior forward Karsen Breeding (11 points) led the Raptors in scoring.
Swanson attributed the slow start to nerves and shots not falling. Gallatin head coach Wes Holmquist added that playing in front of a bigger crowd on the road — even if it’s still technically in Bozeman — played a factor, too.
With that in mind, Holmquist told his team in the pregame huddle to take a deep breath and enjoy the moment.
“They just kind of stuck to it,” Holmquist said. “They didn’t panic and Bozeman played really well that whole first quarter. And I thought from the second quarter on we kind of came out and played the way we wanted to play.”
Gallatin’s bench played a significant role in the early comeback, led by six 3-pointers from Swanson. Her past experience in crosstown matchups — like in volleyball this past fall — made her “super determined” for Thursday night, she said.
It’s also helped how Gallatin (8-2, 5-2 in Eastern AA) has developed its inside-out game this season.
“I think this year we work super well as a team bringing the ball in and kicking it back out and getting open on the outside,” Swanson said. “I think that has gotten a lot better this year and that’s why I’m able to hit so many shots because I’m just open.”
Freshmen Novelle McQuiston (nine points) and Avé Ovegard (five points) were also key contributors off the bench for the Raptors. Holmquist has praised this team’s depth all season. It was on full display Thursday.
“That’s what we preach to the girls and talk about constantly — if somebody’s having an off night, we have somebody else that’s going to step in and take care of business,” Holmquist said.
For Bozeman (2-9, 2-6 in Eastern AA), senior guard Tailyn Black led the Hawks with 13 points. Schell added nine and seniors Clara Fox and Tyra Opperman each scored eight. Mobley said she’s appreciated Black’s consistency this season.
“She’s really shown up,” Mobley said. “This is her last year and she’s leaving it on the floor. I know she got a little frustrated at the end, but I’m super proud of her composure that she’s brought for us.”
Mobley also liked how her entire team showed up early in the game Thursday. Early makes from Black and Opperman, along with an emphatic block by Burkhart on the other end, got the Hawks fired up quickly. Bozeman continued feeding off that energy, with its lead growing to as many as 11 points after a Black 3 early in the second quarter.
“I think we came out ready to play,” Mobley said. “We showed everybody what we can do. Then we got a little bit tired and I think at that point, we were unable to hit some shots and we weren’t able to get stops.”
Gallatin’s run in the second flipped the lead to 37-24 at halftime, thanks to shots finally falling and effective traps nearly every time Bozeman crossed midcourt. Holmquist said his message with a halftime lead is to always treat the second half as a new game.
“No matter what the score is at halftime, we come out 0-0,” Holmquist said. “We’ve got to play the same way and have the same identity no matter what the score is.”
The Raptors never looked back, stretching the lead past 30 points in the fourth quarter.
Mobley called it a “tale of two halves” for Bozeman once again, but added that the early effort from the Hawks shows promise for later this season.
“It definitely shows what we can do as a team,” Mobley said. “And I think if we just focus on the first quarter, and know what we can do, we can move forward from here.”
On the other side, Holmquist said Thursday’s game is a reminder of the simplicity of basketball — when you’re making shots, everything becomes much simpler. And when they’re not falling, you still have to “keep playing the way you want to play.”
“We’re still a work in progress with that right now, but the good teams I’ve had over the years, that’s been the big difference between being really good and not,” Holmquist said. “Even when you’re not playing your best, even when shots aren’t falling, you can still play good D. You can still focus on those little things. You just trust the process, you keep going and eventually they’ll fall.”
