Gallatin guard Makinlee Naffziger stepped to the line to shoot the front end of a 1-and-1 with 10.3 seconds to play. With a pair of makes, the Raptors would go up by one, mere moments from the first victory of the season.
It helped that she’d been there before; last year against Belgrade, Naffziger was in the same position at the charity stripe, eventually hitting the necessary free throws to seal a win for Gallatin. Would history repeat itself?
First shot, money.
Second shot, more of the same.
“I knew I had to make both of those to put ourselves in a good position,” Naffziger said. “I tried not to think about it, honestly. Just shoot it like I always do in practice.
“We’re not in those situations a lot, so I definitely think that (experience from last year) helped this time.”
Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte called a quick timeout. The Panthers had one last chance to regain the lead, with McKenna Morris feeding it once again inside to Naomi Reanier. But the ball went off her fingertips and out of bounds.
Gallatin then secured the in-bounds pass. Ballgame.
The Raptors held on to defeat Belgrade 50-49 Friday in nothing short of a barnburner, an evenly matched contest between two teams refusing to give in. Again, it was the Raptors’ first win of the season, and by the way both the Gallatin bench and student section celebrated, this result was a momentous occasion.
“They show up every day and they work hard, so it’s just a nice reward for them to finally feel good about what we’re doing and to get that win,” Gallatin head coach Wes Holmquist said. “I mean, losses can wear on you a little bit. I’m just happy for the kids to get the monkey off their back this year.”
For Gallatin (1-10, 1-6 Eastern AA), the momentum shift came in the third quarter. After trailing 29-22 at halftime, the Raptors outscored the Panthers 17-9 in the quarter. The defensive intensity ratcheted up, forcing five turnovers.
And that culminated in Aspen Evenson’s 3-pointer to give Gallatin a 37-34 lead with 1:30 left in the frame.
“I didn’t think we were tough enough in the first half,” Holmquist said. “I thought Belgrade played a little bit tougher. When we talk about that, toughness isn’t going out there and shoving people around. It’s being mentally tough, executing on offense, not trying to do it by yourself, doing it together. I thought we did a phenomenal job in the second half.”
Naffziger and Avery Walker led Gallatin with 13 points each, while Evenson finished with seven points.
Morris led Belgrade (1-10, 1-6 Eastern AA) — which was coming off a historic victory over Bozeman Thursday — with 17 points, and Reanier added 15 points. Those two were consistent threats on both ends of the court, including a key block by Morris late in the fourth quarter.
“McKenna did a great job of getting the ball inside and finding open spots,” Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte said. “Naomi worked her butt off on the inside and got some great looks. They played strong and kept us alive.”
Despite coming away with the loss, Nolte said these are the games that can help prepare her team for late in the season — like with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
“Those games come down to tight little moments and one little thought, so you’ve got to make sure that those situations are things that we learn from,” Nolte said. “So, this game is a learning opportunity and we’ve got to make sure that we take that away and learn and move forward.”
Holmquist said this game has the potential to be a turning point in Gallatin’s season, a necessary boost of confidence for a team that desperately needed it.
“We keep telling them, ‘You’ve got to play with confidence,’” Holmquist said. “But until you actually win a game and go through these experiences and take care of business, it’s hard to play with confidence. You’ve got to find a way to manufacture it a little bit. So now they’ve been there and done that, that’ll help us down the home stretch.”
Both Gallatin and Belgrade will next play Thursday, Feb. 3, with the Raptors taking on Billings West at home, and the Panthers facing Great Falls on the road.