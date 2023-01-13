After the final horn sounded, Gallatin head coach Wes Holmquist sought out the player who’s endured the past two seasons alongside him: senior guard Aspen Evenson.
Holmquist hugged her, asking how it felt to go from two combined wins the past two seasons to beating the defending state champions. Evenson, overcome with emotion, broke down crying.
“There's nothing that beats this feeling after the past two years of so many lows, so many hard losses,” Evenson said. “To finally play as a team and get one, such a big one, it feels so good.”
That collective effort catapulted Gallatin girls basketball to a 65-54 victory over defending Class AA champion Billings Skyview Friday night at Gallatin High. The Raptors led almost the entire game, building the lead to as many as 24 points in the fourth quarter. Freshman point guard Jada Davis led all scorers with 23 points.
“I know they were state champions last year, but we just had a lot of confidence,” Davis said. “We were ready to win.”
Part of the reason emotions ran high after Friday’s victory was due to what happened last year. In two meetings during the 2021-22 season, Billings Skyview defeated Gallatin 90-18 and 77-37, respectively.
Holmquist said he purposely didn’t look up those results — especially from the first game — nor did he bring it up with this year’s team. But losing by a combined 112 points lingered in the back of his mind.
To change things this year, the game plan focused on slowing down “one of the best players in the state” in Skyview forward Breanna Williams, Holmquist said. That resulted in not simply double-teaming Williams, but making sure all five players on the floor were aware of her position at all times.
Williams finished with 16 points, with nearly every shot contested. Holmquist said the Raptors’ defense continued improving Friday, especially in zone looks and rotating in help defense.
“I thought we were talking better and aware of where players were and understanding there are certain plays where you don't have to close out as hard, especially if Breanna is on your side,” Holmquist said. “You don't have to fly out there, just kind of bluff to recover and always know where she's at. We always wanted to have one in front of her and one behind her and try and make it difficult.”
Davis said the team also learned from the only blemish on the Raptors’ record this season — a 65-43 loss to Billings West on Jan. 5 — which included increasing ball pressure and better communication on defense.
Offensively, Davis said the spacing was also better Friday. Evenson added that the Raptors have “never moved the ball that well,” a potential sign of things to come later in the season.
“We got a lot of open shots and we just played more as a team,” Davis said.
Despite an early free throw from Williams — and a wonky opening possession where the ball bounced off the hands of multiple players from both teams — Gallatin took its first lead of the game after a basket from junior forward Karsen Breeding. The Raptors traversed the physical first quarter to take a 14-9 lead.
Skyview came roaring back, with a 3-pointer from Taryn Salveson tying the game 16-16 midway through the second. In past seasons, this might’ve been the moment where Gallatin folded.
But, at least so far, the 2022-23 Raptors are different. In tight situations like this, Holmquist said the team reverts to a method called “three trips.” On the ensuing three possessions, the Raptors work to get a stop, a score and another stop.
“It just gets them locked in on what we need to do at that moment,” Holmquist said. “Not think about what just happened, but what do we have to do next?”
He added that on the offensive end, the Raptors simply needed a basket — regardless of who scored. That came in the form of back-to-back 3s from senior guard Jaeli Jenkins and Davis, spurring a 16-0 run to end the half up 32-16. Davis added another 3 after the break to extend the run to 19-0.
“We all had each other's back,” Davis said. “If we missed a shot, we just went on to the next play and we just kept going.”
Gallatin stayed on the attack in the second half on both ends of the floor. Davis came up with a handful of steals and even more deflections. Jenkins and sophomore guard Emma Hardman were also consistently creating transition opportunities.
Holmquist loves that both Jenkins and Hardman are “both playmakers” and do the little things that don’t always end up in box scores. They also embody the fearless attitude Holmquist wants in his team, like when Hardman went right at Williams, finishing a layup with her left hand early in the fourth quarter.
“You've got to have that attack mindset at all times and kind of not really think about things,” Holmquist said. “Trust your instincts. We practice this stuff all the time. You've got to go out there and just play without thinking. I thought they did a good job of that.”
While Skyview did cut the lead to 12 midway through the third, Gallatin never wavered. The Raptors held on for what is easily the biggest win in program history.
“I think we're on top of the world right now,” Evenson said. “But we definitely know we can't let up. We've got to keep going and getting better every day and it starts in practice. So we're just going to continue to do that, week by week.”
Gallatin will next face Billings Senior on the road Saturday at 4 p.m.
