Jada Davis missed the corner 3, but that didn’t mean the play was dead.
Her teammate, junior Karsen Breeding, grabbed the rebound and narrowly missed the putback. Amid the scramble, Davis ducked into the paint, hauled in another rebound and was fouled as her layup went in. She hit the free throw for the three-point play to put Gallatin up four.
Offense was hard to come by all night. That meant the Raptors had to get creative and convert on any second chance points they could get.
“You kind of just have to push through, don't give up,” Davis said. “We were still in the game the whole time, but we just couldn't make our shots. We came into the third quarter, we had a good pep talk in the locker room (at halftime) and just came back and fought.”
Gallatin willed its way to a 52-48 victory over crosstown rival Bozeman Friday in the Raptors’ gym. Davis led Gallatin with 18 points and Breeding scored 14. Freshmen Novelle McQuiston and Avé Ovegard each scored six and senior Jaeli Jenkins scored five.
Gallatin (14-4, 10-4) shot 30% from the field and 20% from 3-point range as well. As Gallatin — the No. 3 seed at next week's Eastern AA Divisional tournament — nears the postseason, head coach Wes Holmquist has been reminding his team how you have to “learn how to win different ways” when these games happen.
“Typically in a tournament you're going to have one game where you shoot it really well and you're going to have a game like tonight where, I thought we got good shots all night,” Holmquist said. “We just had a hard time hitting shots from the outside, which has happened to us a few times throughout the year.”
In the previous matchup this season, Bozeman (3-15, 3-11) controlled the first quarter. But a 24-5 Gallatin run in the second quarter blew the game open, resulting in a 69-42 Raptors victory. This time, the Hawks put together a more complete effort, hanging with the Raptors for all four quarters.
“I've never been more proud of our team than I am tonight,” Bozeman head coach Kati Mobley said. “They stepped on the floor, they competed and they definitely deserved to win that game. We fell a little bit short, but it's a good stepping stone for divisionals.”
Before the game, Gallatin’s two seniors, Aspen Evenson and Jenkins, were recognized in a senior night ceremony. Evenson and Jenkins also hugged coaches and teammates shortly before the game ended, all parties with tears in their eyes.
Holmquist reflected on everything Evenson has been through as a three-year starter at Gallatin, while part of him wishes he could have coached Jenkins longer since she’s a “huge piece of the puzzle” for this team.
“They just mean a lot to me because they're really special kids,” Holmquist said. “They're good basketball players, but more so than that, they're just really, really good kids.”
Gallatin looked to build off that energy heading into its final home game of the season. Jenkins opened with a steal and corner 3 to give the Raptors an early lead.
Bozeman senior Clara Fox answered with a 3 of her own. Senior Tailyn Black then blocked a shot from Davis, which led to a 3 from senior Tyra Opperman. The teams traded baskets for a few possessions, but a layup from Bozeman junior Ava Epler gave the Hawks an 11-7 lead and forced a Gallatin timeout.
Holmquist said he had been watching Bozeman’s recent games and noticed how vastly improved they were, pointing to how hard the Hawks play and their ability to knock shots down. That was on display Friday night.
“They hung with us the entire time and really made us work for it, which is good,” Holmquist said. “We need that at this point in the year anyways.”
Gallatin responded with a banked-in 3 from junior Addie Swanson. Breeding also turned a steal into a layup on the other end to retake the lead. The Raptors ended the first quarter up 16-11.
But Gallatin only held a 23-15 lead at halftime, evidence of immense shooting struggles from both sides. The Raptors outscored the Hawks 7-4 in the quarter, with only four combined field goals between the two teams.
Bozeman responded well out of the break, which began with a layup from senior Avery Burkhart. Midway through the quarter, Black also got a shot to fall and Opperman hit another 3 to cut the lead to 25-22. The Hawks continued to chip away at the lead until a pair of Opperman free throws gave Bozeman a 31-30 lead at the 2:20 mark of the third.
Gallatin regained the lead late in the third, and the Davis and-1 put the Raptors up 38-34 in the fourth. Davis then added a corner 3 to go up six.
Black and Opperman kept the Hawks within reach, but the Raptors kept finding answers. Davis hit 1 of 2 free throws and Ovegard got a steal and hit a 3 to put Gallatin up nine with 1:11 to play.
Fox (12), Opperman (11) and Black (10) all scored in double figures for Bozeman. Despite the loss, Mobley said this performance will provide some confidence going into next week.
“I think we truly believe in ourselves right now,” Mobley said. “We’ve just got to keep pushing through.”
Holmquist said he was proud of his team’s response to the challenge posed by Bozeman. That included the Raptors’ offensive rebounding and deflections on defense, which broke a program record Friday (33).
“That's 33 chances and opportunities we have to hopefully get out in transition,” Holmquist said. “We didn't get a lot of transition tonight, but it created some chaos and it was able to kind of get us going a little bit and get them out of rhythm. And that's the whole goal.”
As Gallatin looks to achieve more goals in the postseason, Davis said this win is another testament to how close-knit the Raptors are.
“We don't get down on ourselves,” Davis said. “We always cheer each other up. We all can have our bad game, but we always are there for each other."
