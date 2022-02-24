Walking out of the coaches’ room after the game, Gallatin senior Avery Walker, tears in her eyes, was processing the emotions of playing her final home game.
“I’m just super happy with how the season’s gone and this has been fun being a Raptor,” Walker said. “It’s sad being a senior and it’s hard, but the last home game was fun. The crowd was awesome. It was just emotional and it was a fun game.”
Walker is one of five seniors for Gallatin, which fell to Billings Skyview 77-37 on senior night Thursday. Emma Hardman led the Raptors with 12 points, while Brooke Berry scored a game-high 24 points for the Falcons.
Skyview (15-2, 12-1 Eastern AA) is easily one of the best teams in the state this season, and beat the Raptors 90-18 in the teams’ first matchup on Jan. 27. Gallatin head coach Wes Holmquist said it’s near impossible to simulate the Falcons’ length and size in practice, so the Raptors instead focused on things they could control, like handling ball pressure.
That pressure was there once again from the Falcons all game, but Holmquist was pleased with how his team responded.
“Our goal coming in was, we wanted to put some pressure on them, make them make some mistakes, not give up transition layups,” Holmquist said. “Obviously we gave some up, but I think overall it was just a much better execution tonight.”
That was led by the Raptors’ five seniors — Walker, Makinlee Naffziger, Keaton Lynn, Makyah Albrecht and Melaina Springer — who were all recognized in a ceremony pregame. Walker said she’s immensely proud to be a part of that group.
“It was awesome,” Walker said. “The four seniors, they’re my family. And it was just super honorable, and I felt really awesome to be honored in that group of five.”
Holmquist called the group “the foundation” of this new Gallatin girls basketball program (1-16, 1-12 Eastern AA), and will be forever grateful for their contributions to the team the last two seasons.
“They mean a lot to me just because of the sacrifices they’ve made,” Holmquist said. “A lot of them, basketball’s not their (main) sport. But I just appreciate that they came out here and played and gave it their all and did everything they could to help us start a brand new program.
“I’ll never forget these five girls. They’ve been amazing.”
And, despite trailing early, the group played hard throughout their final appearance at home. Albrecht and Lynn dived for loose balls and corralled contested rebounds. Naffziger connected from beyond the arc. Walker and Springer brought the team energy on defense throughout the night.
Holmquist said that’s how this group operates day in, day out.
“And it’s never been an effort thing,” Holmquist said. “The girls play their tails off. They play really hard and they do everything they can. But you’re outmatched sometimes when you play teams like this. (Skyview is) a state championship-caliber team.”
Naffziger finished with eight points. Springer tallied five, and Albrecht scored four.
Holmquist has been looking for his team to put four quarters together all season. Even though the wins haven’t been coming this season, Holmquist said he’s proud of the work put in this season by this group to reach that goal.
“We’re making progress,” Holmquist said. “We’re taking steps in the right direction. I think we’re playing our best basketball right now, and that’s what you want to be doing when you get to divisionals next week.”
Next up, Gallatin will play Belgrade Saturday on the road before the Eastern AA divisional tournament next week.