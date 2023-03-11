BUTTE — When the game went final, Michael Claxton took time to remind his team how resilient they’ve been this season and “their determination to stay together as a unit.”
“They've been through a lot. Nothing divided them,” the Gallatin head coach said. “Probably one of the closest units that I've coached at Gallatin.”
After an eye-popping win over Butte on Friday — featuring a 34-point fourth quarter from the Raptors — East No. 4 seed Gallatin’s season ended with a 67-63 overtime loss to West No. 2 Kalispell Glacier in a loser-out game at the Class AA boys tournament Saturday morning.
Senior Eli Hunter led the Raptors with 21 points. Junior Jack Repscher and sophomore Kale Fasting each scored eight and junior Zad Rodarte added seven. Senior Logan Springer and junior Jacob Sonju each scored six as well. Rodarte and Fasting also combined for 14 rebounds.
Gallatin ends the season with a record of 15-10.
“We absolutely left it on the floor,” Claxton said. “Not one time did effort come into question. I think it was just a matter of the ball not bouncing our way.”
Glacier (16-8) opened the game with a lead off makes from Noah Dowler and Cohen Kastelitz. Later in the quarter, a Springer 3-pointer cut it to 8-7. Glacier answered with layups from Tyler McDonald and Kastelitz, but a 3 from Hunter at the buzzer tied the game 12-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Kastelitz and Repscher traded baskets to open the second and Glacier’s Kaidrian Buls added a corner 3. Back-to-back 3s from Repscher and Fasting gave Gallatin a 20-17 lead. Both teams then traded free throws, along with a layup from sophomore Grant Vigen. Glacier’s Adam Nikunen ended the first half with a corner 3, making it 26-25 Glacier at halftime.
Kastelitz led the Wolfpack with a game-high 27 points and 14 rebounds. Nikunen and Buls each added 14 points and Dowler hauled in 11 rebounds as well. Claxton said Gallatin knew who Glacier’s shooters were coming in and wanted to make them put the ball on the floor.
“We did a decent job,” Claxton added, “but there were just some stretches I think where we lost sight, lost awareness of where those guys were out on the floor.”
Hunter opened the third with a corner 3 and Sonju added a layup to make it 31-25 Gallatin. Later in the quarter, free throws from Rodarte and another 3 from Hunter pushed the lead to eight. The Wolfpack had more answers, though, as Nikunen hit a pair of 3s and Kastelitz added a putback. The sequence repeated with Buls and Travys Agan to tie the game at 45-45 entering the fourth.
Nikunen regained the lead with a 3, but Springer hit one on the other end to match. The teams continued trading baskets until Kastelitz went 1 of 2 from the free throw line to tie it 53-53 with 2 minutes, 52 seconds left to play. Rodarte then hit a 3 and Kastelitz got another layup to fall.
With 46.2 seconds remaining, Fasting hit a pair of free throws to put the Raptors up two. After Olsen missed a pair on the other end, Nikunen tied it again at 57-57 with two free throws to send the game to overtime.
During the break, Claxton told his team to “embrace the moment” and use it as fuel on defense for the extra four minutes.
But Glacier outscored Gallatin 10-6 in the extra period, with seven points coming from Kastelitz. He scored on a layup with less than a minute left to put the Wolfpack up three, and Nikunen went 1 of 2 at the free throw line to seal it.
One of the toughest parts of this season coming to an end for both Claxton and the Raptors is parting ways with the senior trio of Hunter, Springer and Garrett Dahlke. Claxton said “there’s just no way” Gallatin establishes itself as a program without those three, largely in part to the leadership they’ve shown.
“But it wasn't coaching leadership — it was player leadership coming from our seniors,” Claxton said. “We're not going to settle for anything less. We're going to hold everyone in our program accountable.
“They should have no regrets whatsoever. They did everything that they could have done to be successful and provided leadership that we needed so much.”
Claxton also said the 2022-23 Gallatin team will be remembered for how it may have bent but didn’t break throughout the season. That included when they lost juniors Troy Hugs and Ryan Nansel at the Eastern AA Divisional to injuries and still competed in all three games at the Class AA tournament.
The Raptors can reflect and grow from both the successes and failures of this past season, he added.
“But I always just have lived by this motto, that hard work and determination, which they showed all season, will always outweigh mistakes and failures,” Claxton said. “I just want them to look forward and to use all the experience that they gained in this season and throughout the last couple of seasons to make them stronger individuals.”
