Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

BUTTE — When the game went final, Michael Claxton took time to remind his team how resilient they’ve been this season and “their determination to stay together as a unit.”

“They've been through a lot. Nothing divided them,” the Gallatin head coach said. “Probably one of the closest units that I've coached at Gallatin.”

After an eye-popping win over Butte on Friday — featuring a 34-point fourth quarter from the Raptors — East No. 4 seed Gallatin’s season ended with a 67-63 overtime loss to West No. 2 Kalispell Glacier in a loser-out game at the Class AA boys tournament Saturday morning.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you