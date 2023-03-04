GREAT FALLS — Every time the Billings West and Gallatin boys basketball teams square off, it seems to be a battle of attrition.
Three matchups last season were decided by a combined five points, including a 57-55 overtime West win at the 2022 Eastern AA Divisional. The teams also split during the 2022-23 regular season, with Gallatin winning by eight and West taking the rematch by 11.
“Two competitive teams that battle and both teams play defense,” Gallatin head coach Michael Claxton said. “We know each other well.”
That was on display once again when the teams met for a rubber match in the Eastern AA Divisional semifinals Friday night. But this time, after an opening floater from Cooper Tyson, West led the entire game for a 41-33 victory over Gallatin. Tyson led all scorers with 14 points, while senior Eli Hunter (nine) and sophomore Grant Vigen (six) led the Raptors.
West (17-3)moves on to play No. 1 Bozeman in the divisional championship game Saturday at 8 p.m. and has clinched a berth to the state tournament. Gallatin (13-7) will play No. 8 Great Falls in a loser-out game Saturday at 11 a.m. The winner of Gallatin/Great Falls will advance to both the divisional third place game and, eventually, the state tournament.
“We've got to look forward,” Claxton said. “There's two teams that are both 1-1, and one of them is going to be celebrating after (Saturday's) game. We've got to regenerate our bodies, rest as much as we can and have an incredible team effort tomorrow.”
Gallatin never scored more than nine points in a quarter against West. Neither team even shot a free throw until Gallatin junior Jacob Sonju got to the line with 19.4 seconds left in the first half. Claxton said his team should have pressed the issue more offensively.
“I don't know if it was the day, the tournament — it's hard to pinpoint what was a factor,” Claxton said. “But we need to be more aggressive and be able to generate some offense outside of the half court.”
Instead, it was the Golden Bears jumping out with the lead. Tyson’s floater was followed by a baseline jumper from Mitchell Fogelsong, back-to-back makes from AJ Moser and a pull-up jumper from Billy Carlson to go up 12-3 in the first quarter.
The Raptors retaliated in the second, cutting the lead to 18-15 when junior Ryan Nansel found Vigen for the layup. In the third quarter, Hunter hit a baseline jumper, Dahlke got a floater to fall and Nansel scored off a steal to bring it to 25-22.
But Tyson responded with consecutive makes to put West up seven going into the fourth. Even after back-to-back West turnovers to start the fourth quarter, the Raptors failed to capitalize and couldn’t ever get back within striking distance.
Claxton said “it’s never easy” to shake off a loss in tournament play, even though that will be a requirement if the Raptors still want a shot at state.
“Everybody's fighting for their lives, fighting for their season,” Claxton said. “But this is a resilient group. And I know we're going to bounce back.”
Gallatin girls struggle against experienced Billings Skyview squad
Shortly after the game, Gallatin head coach Wes Holmquist reminded his team that there’s still plenty to play for.
“We're still alive,” Holmquist said. “Our backs are against the wall now and it's do or die. So this is a really good test. Not necessarily the test you want to be in but I guess (Saturday) we'll get a chance to see what we're really made of.”
That next test will be to see how No. 3 Gallatin girls basketball bounces back from a 58-38 loss to No. 2 Billings Skyview Friday in the Eastern AA Divisional semifinals. Freshman Jada Davis led (13 points), junior Karsen Breeding (eight) and senior Aspen Evenson (eight) led the Raptors in scoring.
Gallatin (15-5) will next play No. 4 Billings Senior in a loser-out game Saturday at 9:30 a.m. The winner will advance to both the divisional third place game along with the state tournament.
Breanna Williams (22) and Alexis Brauer (21) led the Falcons (17-3) in scoring and broke the game open when they started finding an offensive rhythm. For Brauer, that came early in the game with five points in the first quarter and five in the second. She later hit a trio of 3-pointers in the third quarter to help extend Skyview’s lead.
Williams started off slow, similarly to her performance against Bozeman the night before. But after shooting just 1 of 9 in the first half, she responded with 16 points after halftime.
Holmquist chalked the loss up to the experience of Skyview, a team that will look to defend its 2021-22 Class AA title at next week’s tournament. He saw that disadvantage especially play out in the second half, with Skyview starting the third quarter with an 8-0 run.
Gallatin also didn’t dial up its signature full-court pressure defensively in the third because the Raptors couldn't get stops or consistent offense on the other end. Holmquist added that Gallatin started “second-guessing ourselves” and hesitating on shots the Raptors would normally be confident in taking.
“We obviously played through a season and got some experience, but there's a different experience when you're playing in the semifinal game of a divisional or a state tournament,” Holmquist said. “So hopefully that experience of going through that will help us in the future.”
The next chance to do so will be against Senior, a team that Gallatin split with during the regular season. Holmquist said these Saturday morning loser-out games are about “whoever wants it more,” and that it will be a battle, especially with such a tight turnaround.
Holmquist has also previously said throughout the season that making it to state has been a driving force for this team since the first day of practice. Now, Gallatin has one last shot to fulfill that dream.
“We're going to see what we're made of (Saturday morning) and these girls, I think they're competitive and I know they're going to be excited and they want to get to state,” Holmquist said.
