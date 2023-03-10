Let the news come to you

BUTTE — Zad Rodarte knew it was good as soon as the ball left his hands.

Right after senior Eli Hunter — seemingly running on fumes — missed a pair of free throws, Gallatin got a stop on the other end when Butte’s Cameron Gurnsey was called for an offensive foul.

The ball then found Rodarte in the corner. As his 3-pointer went in to put the Raptors up five, Rodarte and his team couldn’t help but celebrate as the momentum had clearly shifted.


