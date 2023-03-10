BUTTE — Zad Rodarte knew it was good as soon as the ball left his hands.
Right after senior Eli Hunter — seemingly running on fumes — missed a pair of free throws, Gallatin got a stop on the other end when Butte’s Cameron Gurnsey was called for an offensive foul.
The ball then found Rodarte in the corner. As his 3-pointer went in to put the Raptors up five, Rodarte and his team couldn’t help but celebrate as the momentum had clearly shifted.
“I just wanted it. The rest of the team did, too,” Rodarte said. “The energy really changed after that shot hit, so I was just happy to be helping my team.”
Gallatin has been on the other end of these close games several times over the past two seasons, even as recently as Thursday against Missoula Hellgate. But after the East No. 4 seed Raptors’ 85-77 win over West No. 3 Butte in a loser-out game at the Class AA boys tournament Saturday, it’s difficult to not notice how tight this group is.
With the win, Gallatin (15-9) will next face West No. 2 Kalispell Glacier in a loser-out game at 9 a.m. Saturday.
“They believe in each other and they've responded all year to challenges where our backs were against the wall,” head coach Michael Claxton said. “(It means) that we believe in ourselves, regardless of what anybody else thinks.”
That belief led to an offensive explosion late in the game. After a 27-point third quarter from Butte, the Raptors responded with a 34-point fourth quarter. Hunter led Gallatin with 31 points. Rodarte (20), sophomore Kale Fasting (12) and senior Garrett Dahlke (10) also scored in double figures.
Rodarte said that fourth quarter showing is an example of what happens when the Raptors “stick together.”
“If we really trust each other and believe in each other, I feel like the sky's the limit,” Rodarte said. “We can do so much if you just really believe in that.”
What also helped was the 6-foot Fasting finishing with a double-double (11 rebounds). Fasting consistently created extra chances for the Raptors throughout the game and played a key role in keeping them in it during Butte’s runs.
Claxton said he talks with his team about rebounding as a collective, “but without the individual efforts it doesn’t come together.”
“And he was one of those guys that took it upon his shoulders to be hungry for the basketball,” Claxton added. “Wow, what a bright future Kale Fasting has. He just has a nose for the ball and as a coach, I love those types of players. You need the glue guys — the guys who do the dirty work without all the attention of scoring points.”
Gallatin relied on that extra effort early in the game. A Dahlke steal, that led to an and-1, and a putback reverse layup from sophomore Grant Vigen put the Raptors up 18-12 late in the first quarter.
Butte responded with a pull-up jumper from Hudson Luedtke to cut it 18-14. Gurnsey was then fouled on a 3-pointer to tie it at 18-18. Fasting then hit a putback and a layup to regain the lead.
Even though Butte kept it close — Jace Stenson finished a layup through contact to give the Bulldogs a 29-28 lead — Gallatin mostly stayed in control. A floater from Hunter with 2.1 seconds left brought it to 35-31 Gallatin at halftime.
Stenson and Gallatin senior Logan Springer traded baskets to open the third. Butte’s Jonas Sherman then added a putback and Luedtke hit 1 of 2 free throws to tie the game once again. Gurnsey then hit a pair of free throws to make it 39-37 Butte at the 5:52 mark.
The Bulldogs continued that run throughout the third, with the biggest lead growing to 58-49 after a corner 3 from Gurnsey. Butte led 58-51 heading into the fourth.
Claxton said the Raptors needed to control rebounds, especially after all the outside shots Butte was comfortable taking in the first three quarters. It was an effort to extend the game and create extra possessions down the stretch, he added.
But the Bulldogs continued to find answers in the fourth, with Luedtke seemingly getting the ball in an isolation situation each trip down the floor. He connected on a pair of pull-up jumpers and two free throws, and Gurnsey added a 3, to put Butte up 67-58.
Gurnsey led Butte with 26 points. Stenson added 24 and Luedtke finished with 19.
Luedtke picked up his fourth foul with 5:17 left to play, though, and created an opening. Hunter went 1 of 2 at the line and followed it up with an and-1. Fasting added a free throw and Hunter hit another jumper to make it 68-65 Butte.
Defensively, Rodarte said the Raptors locked in on help side defense and “having each other’s backs.” Claxton added how proud he was of Gallatin’s effort on that end.
“I'm a defensive-minded guy and I challenge our guys. I'm a little fiery,” Claxton said. “But they've allowed me to coach them, so I'm just grateful to have this group of guys that we have.”
The Bulldogs kept pace with free throws, but after a Luedtke miss, Rodarte answered with a layup on the other end. Hunter then hit a bank shot and a floater to put the Raptors up 73-71.
Rodarte added his corner 3. Hunter, Rodarte and Dahlke closed the game out at the free throw line. Rodarte said that’s a comfortable spot for them to be in since they practice those pressure shots each day after practice.
“Just in my mind and in Eli's mind, it's just one more shot,” Rodarte said. “Put it in.”
Throughout this postseason, Claxton has said how important it is for the Raptors to “finish stronger” than the 2021-22 season, which ended in a Saturday morning loser-out game at state.
“We were here last year and fell a little short,” Claxton said. “So we're just really focused on leaving everything we have on the floor and staying together as tight, cohesive unit.”
