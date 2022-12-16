Gallatin exhibited an early display of easy offense on Friday against Kalispell Glacier but showed signs of slowing down in the second quarter.
In the second half, it finally cratered. And the defense seemingly went down with it.
The Raptors led by as many as 12 points in the first quarter, but they couldn’t get enough stops or rebounds in the second half to preserve that advantage. The Wolfpack came away with a hard-earned 53-49 win in Gallatin’s gym.
In addition to offensive possessions that came up empty, Gallatin (1-1) desperately missed a rebounding presence.
“I don’t know how many offensive rebounds we gave up, but second-chance points killed us,” Raptors head coach Michael Claxton said. “When we’re not able to get stops and rebounds, we’re not able to control tempo, and that is our strength — being able to play, get the ball up, spread the ball around the floor and create scoring opportunities before the defense is able to set up.”
After holding just a two-point lead at halftime, Gallatin managed only six points in the third quarter. Glacier also scored six in those eight minutes, so the Raptors led 37-35 going to the fourth.
The final quarter began with Glacier’s Adam Nikunen hitting a 3-pointer from the right corner, giving the Wolfpack (2-0) the lead for good. Teammate Tyler McDonald followed with a floater and a free throw to go ahead by four points, at 41-37.
Gallatin’s Quinn Clark answered by converting a 3-point play, but Nikunen punched back with a short jumper. Clark again slipped through the lane for a bucket to get within one point, but Ty Olsen’s floater put the Wolfpack back up by three at 45-42 and Gallatin never got closer.
By the end of it, Gallatin had scored just 18 points in the second half — matching the total it had in just the first quarter.
The Raptors began the game on an 11-0 run courtesy of a 3-pointer by Zad Rodarte, a pair of shots from deep by Eli Hunter and a layup from Clark. Not only was the offense coming easily, but the Raptors forced the Wolfpack into several hurried shots and a few turnovers in the opening minutes. Glacier didn’t score until an Olsen layup with 3 minutes, 36 seconds remained in the quarter.
A 3-pointer from Gallatin’s Jacob Sonju followed, as did two buckets in the lane from Hunter, and the Raptors led 18-10 after eight minutes.
“The first four minutes is how we imagine our team to be, and that’s how we assume we’re going to be for the whole game,” said Hunter, who scored a game-high 21 points. “They just caught on fast to our sets. Give them credit, they defended us really well down the stretch.”
In the second quarter, Gallatin received six points via a pair of 3-pointers from Jack Repscher along with a put-back layup from Garrett Dahlke. Hunter and Clark also found ways to score once each, but the team overall couldn’t contain Glacier’s offense much anymore.
Olsen scored 11 of his team-high 17 points in the second quarter alone, helping cut into Gallatin’s lead. McDonald also finished with 11 points, and Cohen Kastelitz added 10.
“We knew that Ty Olsen was a great playmaker,” Claxton said. “He’s a tough kid, a big-bodied guard who can penetrate and get into the lane. We knew he was going to make some plays for them. And their shooters stepped up and hit big shots when they needed them.”
For Gallatin, Hunter finished with three 3-pointers and hit all four of his foul shots. Clark tallied 13 points as the team’s second-leading scorer. Rodarte finished with four points.
The Raptors will hope to bounce back quickly, with a game against Kalispell Flathead scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.
