Down by six with under a minute to play, Billings Senior guard Jaiden Turner drove to his right. The Broncs had been the aggressor late in the fourth quarter and needed a basket.
But as Turner made his move, Gallatin senior guard Garrett Dahlke stepped up and smacked the ball away, racing to the other end. Dahlke was fouled going up for a layup and later hit one of two free throws.
Dahlke’s energy on both ends of the floor has been a key factor in the Raptors’ early success this season, Gallatin head coach Michael Claxton said, with Dahlke oftentimes leading by example.
“His energy and the way he was flying around the floor was contagious," Claxton said. "And I think a lot of the guys that were out there with him kind of fed off it, and it raises their level of intensity as well.”
Gallatin boys basketball needed Dahlke’s spark to fend off Senior, as the Raptors held on for a 67-61 win over the Broncs Saturday afternoon. Four Raptors scored in double figures, including Dahlke (14), junior forward Quinn Clark (13), junior guard Zad Rodarte (12) and senior guard Eli Hunter (11).
Hunter has been the leading scorer this season, averaging 22 points per game entering Saturday. That includes a 26-point performance in a 71-64 road loss to Billings Skyview Friday night.
On Saturday, the Broncs made a point to try to contain Hunter. Senior would even send three players to close out Hunter in the corner. Senior head coach Drew Haws even yelled to his team “Where’s three?” at times.
That led to a more balanced scoring effort for the Raptors, which Claxton said is a benefit. It helped provide some high percentage shots, such as some wide open looks for Clark under the basket in the fourth quarter.
“I hope that today's performance will be proof to the players and will kind of give them a sense of what we can be when we share the ball and we work for the best team shot on the floor,” Claxton said.
Gallatin (5-2, 3-1 in Eastern AA) was forced to test that strategy early. While the Raptors built an early 8-3 advantage, the Broncs (1-7, 1-3 in Eastern AA) stormed back by forcing several Gallatin turnovers. A corner 3-pointer from Senior guard Mackey Burckley gave the Broncs an 18-13 lead at the end of the first.
Gallatin responded well in the second, albeit with a lineup makeover. Early in the quarter, Claxton subbed out Hunter, Clark and senior guard Logan Springer. That left Dahlke in charge alongside juniors Ryan Nansel and Jacob Sonju and sophomores Kane Baumgard and Sonny Thigpen.
Claxton appreciated the group bringing a “different level of energy,” outscoring Senior 19-5 in the second quarter to give Gallatin a 32-23 lead at halftime. Claxton stuck with that lineup coming out of the break as a reward for their play on both ends of the floor.
“We really wanted to focus on a team effort,” Claxton said. “So the guys that were on the bench, they knew that their number was going to get called. And we were hoping the guys who started the third quarter would leave all their energy on the floor and then be ready to give us a quick substitution so we could sustain it.”
That continued for much of the second half, even giving Gallatin a 17-point lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Senior kept chipping away, though, forcing back-to-back turnovers on Gallatin inbounds passes and a tough 3 from Hunter that missed as the shot clock expired.
Turner was also fouled on a made 3 on the other end. He missed the free throw, but the lead was cut to 62-56. Dahlke’s steal and free throw added a point for Gallatin, but Senior guard Teylor Rorish responded with another 3 and a reverse layup to cut the lead to four.
Rorish led Senior with 16 points, while Turner had 13 points.
Despite the ferocious comeback, Gallatin hung on at the free throw line, with Rodarte and Springer each hitting a pair of shots to ice the game.
Claxton said his team didn’t handle the late pressure well, especially when it came to turnovers. He also credited Senior with never going away, even with a double-digit deficit.
But after a pair of tough games in the past 24 hours, Claxton said this group clearly has plenty of fight in it. He still feels confident that the Raptors can compete with any team in the state.
He also said the disparity in these two games will help; the Raptors trailed for much of the game against Skyview and fought back, while Gallatin had to hang onto a lead until the very end against Senior.
“So in terms of finishing games and putting four quarters together from start to finish, I think that's the biggest lesson that we can take from this weekend,” Claxton said.
Gallatin will next face Great Falls at home Thursday at 7 p.m.
