GREAT FALLS — It started to set in during Gallatin’s final timeout of the game.
The Raptors made a lineup change up 15 with 3 minutes, 37 seconds left in a loser-out game against Great Falls. Players smiled and hugged as it became a reality: Gallatin boys basketball was headed back to the Class AA tournament.
“It feels very surreal,” Gallatin head coach Michael Claxton said. “We've had a lot of highs and lows throughout this season, but this group has once again been resilient as they showed (Saturday). They really had to earn it the hard way. So very proud of their effort, very proud of the team determination that they showed today.”
No. 3 Gallatin earned that trip to state with a 65-49 win over No. 8 Great Falls Saturday morning, less than 12 hours after the loss to West in the Eastern AA Divisional semifinals Friday night. Claxton said it was “one of the most focused games” for the Raptors all weekend.
Senior Eli Hunter added that it was a difficult turnaround for the Raptors, with sore bodies and Great Falls playing at home. But he added that Gallatin wasn't interested in making excuses.
“We came out with a lot of energy and we got the job done,” Hunter said.
That led to a third place matchup with No. 4 Billings Skyview just a few hours later. The Falcons won a highly emotional game 57-48, giving Skyview (13-9) the East’s No. 3 seed heading into state next weekend in Butte. Gallatin (14-8) will be the No. 4 seed, the same position the Raptors were in last season.
“I wouldn't say (making state is a) relief because we all expect that out of ourselves,” Hunter said. “But it's just good to know what we can prepare for this next week.”
Hunter led the Raptors with 18 points. Junior Cash Jones and sophomore Grant Vigen each added eight.
Gallatin had to get creative with its lineup across both games because of three players going down with injuries. Junior Ryan Nansel suffered an apparent head injury near the end of the third quarter against Great Falls. He eventually got up, left the game, and sat on the bench against Skyview.
With 7:04 left in the second quarter against Skyview, Falcons guard Lane Love hit a 3 to cut Gallatin’s lead to 16-15. Gallatin junior Troy Hugs fell to the ground as players fought for the potential rebound and grabbed the back of his head. Hugs laid down on the baseline for about 20 minutes as coaches, trainers, parents and local medical professionals attended to him.
“It's emotional,” Claxton said. “You care about these kids and their safety first before anything, and their health. And so it was very emotional for me, as it would be your own kids going through trauma. And I think it definitely had an impact on our team psyche.”
When Hugs was eventually helped off the floor, each team was given five minutes to warm back up. Hunter said it was like having two halftimes and “a lot of stop and go,” but play eventually resumed after the extended break.
“It was all so surreal, just seeing your brother on the floor, not being able to move,” Hunter said. “But we were trying to get that win for him and in the back of our mind, we knew that he's going to fight through.”
The third injury occurred when junior Zad Rodarte landed awkwardly after a rebound with about two minutes left in the first half. He was helped off the floor by training staff and the Raptors were now down three key players.
As the Raptors dealt with the aftermath of those injuries, Claxton reminded his team to stay together. He said he was proud of how players stepped up.
“We wanted to use that and we wanted to play for our teammates that weren't with us,” Claxton said. “And we really tried to use the adversity to come up with a spirited effort that might have gotten us over the hump and pulled off a victory that no one thought we could.”
Gallatin trailed Skyview 32-25 at halftime and continued to cut into the lead after Jones hit a 3 to open the third quarter. Later in the frame, a putback from sophomore Kale Fasting and a floater from Vigen kept the game within five. But a late run from Skyview put the Falcons up 47-37 entering the fourth.
The Raptors didn’t have quite enough to complete the comeback. Claxton said the loss is a reminder of the adversity that can appear in tournament play and that “everybody's got to be ready to step on the floor.”
He added that Gallatin will have to reassess its injury situation in the coming days before the Raptors play at state next Thursday. In the meantime, Hunter said Gallatin is feeling confident despite some roster uncertainty.
“We're all locked in,” Hunter said. “We haven't accomplished anything yet. We are where we are supposed to be right now and the work starts now.”
