GHS GFHS BBB (copy)
Buy Now

Gallatin junior Jacob Sonju shoots a layup against Great Falls on Jan. 19 at Gallatin High.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

GREAT FALLS — It started to set in during Gallatin’s final timeout of the game.

The Raptors made a lineup change up 15 with 3 minutes, 37 seconds left in a loser-out game against Great Falls. Players smiled and hugged as it became a reality: Gallatin boys basketball was headed back to the Class AA tournament.

“It feels very surreal,” Gallatin head coach Michael Claxton said. “We've had a lot of highs and lows throughout this season, but this group has once again been resilient as they showed (Saturday). They really had to earn it the hard way. So very proud of their effort, very proud of the team determination that they showed today.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you