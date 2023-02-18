Gallatin boys basketball has utilized multiple ways to win this season. That often means relying on senior guard Eli Hunter, who scored 26 points and the game-winning 3-pointer over Great Falls Thursday night.
The Raptors have also found ways to spread the ball around, like in their 63-53 home win over Great Falls CMR Saturday afternoon. Hunter led in scoring once again with 13 points, but seven different Raptors scored at least five points against the Rustlers.
Along with Hunter, that group included senior Garrett Dahlke (nine), juniors Zad Rodarte (nine), Jacob Sonju (seven) and Troy Hugs (seven); sophomore Grant Vigen (seven) and senior Logan Springer (five).
“Eli is definitely our dude,” Dahlke said. “But on any given night, we can have players step up. Zad can make shots. Troy can make plays. Even the bigs in there, they can get buckets, too.
“And then most importantly, we all do it on the defensive end. And that’s where a lot of those points come from — just doing it on defense and then getting out and running, getting easy buckets.”
Gallatin head coach Michael Claxton applauded the “great team effort” on Saturday, which he said was another example of the Raptors becoming a cohesive unit.
“But we also know at this time of the year, you have to have short term memory and look forward and not celebrate, not dwell too much on what happens in the game before,” Claxton said, “but embrace the mentality that we’re only going to be as good as our next game. We’ve kind of reached that stage of the season.”
Back-to-back wins over the Great Falls schools — including the 63-61 double overtime win against Great Falls Thursday — has all but secured Gallatin (12-5, 9-4 in Eastern AA) the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Eastern AA Divisional tournament. Claxton said that was the goal heading into the week, along with his team being cognizant of every team having a “0-0 record” once the Raptors hit the postseason.
But before that happens, Gallatin had to take care of CMR (7-10, 5-8 in Eastern AA). Both offenses started off strong Saturday, with the Raptors shooting 56% and the Rustlers shooting 53% from the floor in the first quarter. Gallatin held a narrow 21-18 lead.
The pace and the scoring both slowed down tremendously in the second, though, with both the physicality and intensity ratcheting up, Claxton said.
Springer opened the second quarter with a corner 3 and CMR’s Dean Blair answered with a basket on the other end. But the early portion of the quarter also included a sequence where Gallatin committed four turnovers, CMR turned it back over and CMR guard River Wasson missed a 3. CMR forward Tyler Moore finally ended the back-and-forth with a 3 to cut Gallatin’s lead to 24-23.
When the Rustlers took a timeout with 3 minutes, 47 seconds left in the first half, each team had only scored five points in the second quarter. But the Raptors found some offensive rhythm before halftime, with Vigen getting a putback to go and Hugs scoring on both a reverse layup and a putback right before the buzzer.
Gallatin held a 34-25 lead at halftime, outscoring the Rustlers 13-7 in the second quarter. Dahlke said holding CMR to seven points in the quarter was “huge for us” and led to transition opportunities.
But CMR didn’t go away in the second half, led by star forward Trigg Mapes, who finished with a game-high 23 points. Mapes consistently got to the rim and shot 10 of 12 from the floor. Claxton said the Raptors were “hot and cold” when guarding Mapes and rotating in help defense.
“We’ve got to do a better job staying down, make him shoot harder shots, and then limiting second chance opportunities, too,” Dahlke said. “Box out and get the rebound and go run and do our thing down there.”
Transition offense was key for the Rustlers as well, who continued their full-court press in the second half and forced more Gallatin turnovers near mid-court.
But the Raptors consistently had a “pretty strong answer” amid the pressure, Claxton said. The closest CMR cut the lead to was six points in the second half. Dahlke said free throws were key down the stretch, with Dahlke, Hunter, Hugs, Rodarte and junior Ryan Nansel going to the charity stripe in the second half.
As a team, the Raptors shot 16 of 22 from the free throw line.
“I think that’s huge, especially come tournament time when you need to make those,” Dahlke said. “It’s going to be huge to put those in and then finish the game like we did today.”
Up next for Gallatin will be a rematch against Bozeman on senior night to close out the regular season next Thursday. Claxton said it will be an exciting night, especially with the Raptors honoring their senior trio who have been the “foundation of our program.”
“And this is one of those games where everybody in our locker room, seniors included, are going to leave it on the floor,” Claxton said. “So I think the Bozeman community can look forward to another exciting atmosphere and a very competitive game.”
