Gallatin senior Garrett Dahlke passes the ball while guarded by Great Falls senior Gatlin Sutherland on Jan. 19 at Gallatin High.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Gallatin boys basketball has utilized multiple ways to win this season. That often means relying on senior guard Eli Hunter, who scored 26 points and the game-winning 3-pointer over Great Falls Thursday night.

The Raptors have also found ways to spread the ball around, like in their 63-53 home win over Great Falls CMR Saturday afternoon. Hunter led in scoring once again with 13 points, but seven different Raptors scored at least five points against the Rustlers.

Along with Hunter, that group included senior Garrett Dahlke (nine), juniors Zad Rodarte (nine), Jacob Sonju (seven) and Troy Hugs (seven); sophomore Grant Vigen (seven) and senior Logan Springer (five).


Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

