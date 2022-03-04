BELGRADE—Early in the third quarter Friday, Gallatin sophomore Quinn Clark dived to save a loose ball for the Raptors. Immediately after passing to a teammate, Clark then popped up, ran to the other end and scored on a layup to give Gallatin a 10-point lead over Great Falls.
Clark attributed that effort on both ends to wanting Gallatin’s veteran players to go out on a high note.
“Just going for those rebounds, finishing,” Clark said. “Just doing stuff for my teammates. I’m doing it all for the seniors, got to ball out for them.”
Clark’s effort was instrumental in No. 3 seed Gallatin’s 48-39 win over No. 7 seed Great Falls in a loser-out game at the Eastern AA Divisional at the Belgrade Special Events Center. Eli Hunter led the Raptors with 16 points, with Clark adding 15 points. Sherwin Hayward (12) and Reed Harris (11) also scored in double figures for the Bison.
Clark was also one of Gallatin’s leading scorers in the previous game, 16 points in a loss to Billings West Thursday. Raptors head coach Michael Claxton said Clark’s ability to finish at the rim and defend well in physical matchups, such as Great Falls’ Harris, have been key.
“He’s got a bright future ahead of him, and I believe he’s only scratching the surface,” Claxton said.
Gallatin (10-10) also needed a bounce-back effort against Great Falls (8-12) to keep its hopes of a state tournament berth alive after losing to West in the opening round. Claxton said he talked with the team Friday morning about showing their true character and “will to win.”
“With the leadership of the seniors, and that junior class with Eli and Logan (Springer) and Garrett (Dahlke), I knew that they would respond,” Claxton said. “I also had confidence in knowing that we played three really good quarters of basketball here (Thursday) and then let it slip away at the end. So, we didn’t want to let another team off the hook.”
The chance to follow through with that came in the second half when Gallatin went up by 10. Against West, the Raptors were up 12 in the fourth quarter before eventually losing in overtime.
But on Friday, Gallatin finished the job. Claxton said that’s partly because the Raptors had better ball security; Gallatin had 13 total turnovers Friday compared to 19 turnovers in the second half alone against West.
“But we also made a point to get the ball in our best free throw shooters’ hands,” Claxton said. “Guys who could potentially close the game for us. Yesterday, we weren’t that focused on that end. We would’ve much rather had some of our top free throw shooters taking foul shots (at the end).”
Whether it was at the foul line or in their regular offense, the Raptors simply executed when they needed it most. Clark and Tyler Nansel trapped Harris to force a Great Falls turnover. After being knocked to the floor by a hard screen, Dahlke popped back up to force a steal. Hunter — who Claxton said “gives us a sense of confidence” at the foul line — hit clutch free throws.
“I’m just proud of those guys and that we live to fight another day,” Claxton said. “(We) put ourselves in position where it’s one game to punch our ticket (to state), which has been a goal of ours all season.”
The Raptors can now shift their focus to the next loser-out game on their home floor Saturday morning. Gallatin is now one win away from a trip to state.
Based on the cheers emanating from the postgame locker room, Gallatin’s taking a chance to cherish the moment.
“We’re excited,” Clark said. “We’re back in it, and it’s not our last game.”
Next up, Gallatin will next face No. 8 Belgrade at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Gallatin High.