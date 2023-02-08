Gallatin girls basketball secured a 63-54 home win over Helena Capital Tuesday, holding off a late surge by the Bruins in the fourth quarter.
The non-conference game was originally scheduled for mid-December but was postponed due to inclement weather.
Jada Davis led the Raptors with 18 points and Jaeli Jenkins added 14 points. Addie Swanson scored nine and Emma Hardman scored eight.
Capital’s Kathryn Emmert led the Bruins with 11 points. Taylor Sayers and Gracie Mockel each scored eight, while Anna Cockhill scored seven. Abby Bignell and Jada Clarkson each scored six.
Gallatin (10-3, 6-3 in Eastern AA) held an early 15-13 lead at the end of the first, extending the advantage to 33-27 by halftime. A strong third quarter built the lead to 48-35. The Bruins (9-4, 6-3 in Western AA) came answered late — outscoring the Raptors 19-15 — but Gallatin held on for the win.
Gallatin will next play at Billings Skyview on Friday.
Gallatin boys roll to 20-point road win over Capital
An explosive third quarter proved key as Gallatin boys basketball defeated Helena Capital 57-37 on the road Tuesday.
Eli Hunter and Quinn Clark led the Raptors with 14 points each. Troy Hugs added eight and Zad Rodarte scored six. Nick Michelotti (15) and Joey Michelotti (eight) led the Bruins in scoring.
Both teams were tied 10-10 at the end of the first quarter, with Gallatin (9-4, 6-3 in Eastern AA) taking a 23-20 lead at halftime. The Raptors then outscored the Bruins 18-3 in the third quarter and rolled to the 20-point win over Capital (8-5, 5-4 in Western AA).
Gallatin will next host Billings Skyview on Friday.
