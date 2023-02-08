Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Gallatin girls basketball secured a 63-54 home win over Helena Capital Tuesday, holding off a late surge by the Bruins in the fourth quarter.

The non-conference game was originally scheduled for mid-December but was postponed due to inclement weather.

Jada Davis led the Raptors with 18 points and Jaeli Jenkins added 14 points. Addie Swanson scored nine and Emma Hardman scored eight.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you