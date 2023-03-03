Bozeman Gallatin BBB (copy) (copy)
Gallatin senior Eli Hunter scores two points against Bozeman on Feb. 23 at Gallatin High. 

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

GREAT FALLS — Less than 45 seconds into the second half, Gallatin head coach Michael Claxton had to talk things over with his team.

The Raptors had given up back-to-back scoring opportunities to Great Falls CMR — a 3 from junior Hunter McMann and a pair of free throws to senior Tyler Moore. Claxton said Gallatin was starting to lose its focus on defense, especially in transition.

“After we scored, there were times where we were relaxing, we were getting too comfortable as we needed to sprint back and set our defense,” Claxton said. “So that's all that timeout was about, to try to refocus. And the guys responded.”


Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

