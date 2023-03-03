GREAT FALLS — Less than 45 seconds into the second half, Gallatin head coach Michael Claxton had to talk things over with his team.
The Raptors had given up back-to-back scoring opportunities to Great Falls CMR — a 3 from junior Hunter McMann and a pair of free throws to senior Tyler Moore. Claxton said Gallatin was starting to lose its focus on defense, especially in transition.
“After we scored, there were times where we were relaxing, we were getting too comfortable as we needed to sprint back and set our defense,” Claxton said. “So that's all that timeout was about, to try to refocus. And the guys responded.”
As Claxton implored his team to bring energy throughout the second half, the Raptors built up a 17-point lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Even when that lead dwindled down to seven with two minutes to play, Gallatin didn’t give in.
It may not have been how Claxton and his team wanted to close out a game, but the No. 3 seed Raptors still held on for the 71-63 win over No. 6 seed CMR Thursday in the first round of the Eastern AA Divisional. Senior Eli Hunter (25), junior Troy Hugs (15) and senior Garrett Dahlke (11) scored in double figures for the Raptors.
“They're resilient. They respond to challenges,” Claxton said. “I'm a pretty fiery coach at times and I got on them and I think they responded and found a way to finish as a team.”
Gallatin (13-6) will move on to face No. 2 seed Billings West in the semifinals Friday at 8 p.m. The winner of that game will earn a berth to the Class AA tournament.
Hunter led the Raptors once again on the offensive end, hitting both from deep and converting on pull-up jumpers. It also helped that his teammates were making plays, too.
“It was good because everyone was kind of getting theirs,” Hunter said. “And it allows the defense not to just focus on me, so it opens everything up, which is nice.”
Added Claxton: “In tournament play, it's not as easy as it seems to go on a neutral floor and to find the bottom of the basket at the beginning of the game. So I think that gave us a little bit of confidence to start it off with.”
Gallatin was cooking early, with Hunter hitting a trio of 3s in the first quarter. The Raptors held a 20-11 lead at the end of the first after a late McMann 3 cut the lead to nine.
CMR senior Trigg Mapes — who finished third in Class AA in scoring (18.6 points per game) during the regular season — scored his first basket with 6 minutes, 51 seconds left in the first half. That started a bit of a scoring spree, with a pair of 3s from Dahlke, a 3 from Moore, a floater from Hugs and a 3 from CMR senior Gus Nunez.
Mapes added two more baskets and Gallatin junior Zad Rodarte hit a corner 3. Another pull-up from Hunter and a layup from sophomore Grant Vigen put the score at 38-23 Gallatin at halftime.
The lead continued to grow in the second half, but CMR (8-11) continued to chip away. With 4:53 left, Mapes converted an and-1. Moore then stole the ball and scored on a layup, and McMann hit a pair of 3s to cut the lead to 62-57.
Hunter answered with a 3 of his own and Dahlke went 1 of 2 at the foul line. Hugs also finished a layup through contact and Hunter hit a pair of free throws. Even after McMann hit a pull-up at the top of the key, Hunter nailed a baseline jumper of his own to go up 70-61 with 1:03 left to play.
Throughout that fourth quarter, Hunter said he and his teammates knew “we needed to answer” CMR’s attack. The Raptors delivered, even if it didn’t always look spectacular. Multiple times CMR got second chance opportunities — especially after free throws. Hunter said that’s an example of the Raptors lacking energy late.
“But that just comes with experience and we'll make sure to tighten it up next game,” Hunter said.
That next game moves Gallatin to the precipice of another state tournament appearance. Hunter said he has the “utmost confidence” in his team to deliver Friday. Claxton added that there are definitely things to clean up before the rematch with West, but the most important thing is “we got it done” against CMR.
“It's where we want to be. It's where we planned to be,” Claxton said. “And we've got to come out with a sharper focus because everybody's 0-0 again.”
Gallatin girls overcome early nerves to get past CMR
Even after jamming her right hand in a game about three weeks ago, Gallatin freshman Jada Davis hasn’t lost any edge to her offensive or defensive games. Head coach Wes Holmquist said Davis is probably at the point where “she feels more comfortable” with the tape on her wrist.
Holmquist added that Davis isn’t “scared of the moment,” which was on display in No. 3 seed Gallatin’s 51-39 win over No. 6 seed CMR. Davis led the Raptors with 24 points. Freshman Novelle McQuiston scored 10 and junior Karsen Breeding added eight.
Gallatin (15-4) moves on to face No. 2 seed Billings Skyview in the semifinals Friday at 5 p.m. The winner of that game will earn a berth to the Class AA tournament.
Holmquist noticed “a little bit of jitters” with his team early on, which led to some uncharacteristic mistakes. Gallatin finished the game with 21 total turnovers and only scored 18 points in the second half. Those nerves often come with the first games of a tournament, he added.
“To me, it's always just kind of a relief to get that first game over with,” Holmquist said. “I think it feels a little more smooth sailing after this.”
Early on it appeared to be smooth sailing for the Raptors, with Davis opening with a steal and a layup. Gallatin started its press and half-court trapping early as well, leading to consistent transition opportunities.
The Raptors were also careless with the ball at times. A point of emphasis heading into the game was to exploit CMR’s 1-2-2 zone by utilizing cross-court passing. But Gallatin started locking in on throwing those passes “no matter what,” Holmquist said, which led to several early turnovers.
“We always tell them you can't be robots,” Holmquist said. “Even though we work on execution and doing those things, you've still got to take what you can get. You're obviously looking for certain scenarios that we can get opportunities but we don't want to be robotic about that.”
Gallatin started finding rhythm in the second quarter, with Davis hitting a contested layup and a steal from Breeding setting up a 3 from senior Aspen Evenson. Davis and McQuiston each hit a pair of 3s to give the Raptors a 33-20 advantage at halftime.
The offense for both teams stalled significantly in the third, with Gallatin and CMR scoring just eight points each in the quarter. But the Raptors relied on their opportunistic defense and timely shots from Davis and Breeding to seal the win in the fourth.
After the game, one of the first things Holmquist told his team was “we’ve got to get one more" to punch the Raptors' ticket to state. The first chance to do so is in the semifinals, which Holmquist is his favorite round of a tournament because “those are the most intense games.”
“I'm glad these girls get an opportunity,” Holmquist said. “They've earned the right to play in that semifinal game. And I'm glad they get that opportunity to go out and see what we can do.”
