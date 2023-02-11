Gallatin’s boys basketball team split its pair of weekend games, winning 82-60 Friday against Billings Skyview and falling 57-48 Saturday against Billings Senior.
On Friday against Skyview, the Raptors received 22 points from Eli Hunter and 15 points from Zad Rodarte in the win. Gallatin found enough scoring to counter the 35 points from Skyview’s Lane Love.
Also for the Raptors, Garrett Dahlke had nine points while Ryan Nansel, Troy Hugs and Jacob Sonju all had eight points. Grant Vigen supplied seven points.
Gallatin had a 21-7 lead after one quarter and a 43-19 advantage at halftime. The Falcons won the third quarter to make it 61-46 going to the fourth.
On Saturday, Gallatin was limited to seven and nine points in the first two quarters, respectively, against the Broncs. Senior scored at least 11 points in each quarter, including a high of 21 in the fourth to keep the Raptors at bay.
Sonju led Gallatin with 15 points. Dahlke supplied 12 points, and Hunter had 10.
Mackey Burckley had 16 to lead the Broncs, and Teylor Ronish backed him up with 15.
Gallatin’s girls also went 1-1 this weekend, losing to Skyview and beating Senior.
Twenty-six points from Skyview’s Breanna Williams on Friday evening helped the Falcons to a 54-40 win. Williams scored 15 of those points in the first quarter.
Charlize Davis added nine points as the team’s second-leading scorer in the game.
For Gallatin, Jaeli Jenkins scored 12 points, Jada Davis had 11 and Karsen Breeding supplied 10. Five points from Aspen Evenson and two points from Ave Odegard completed Gallatin’s scoring.
The Falcons led 18-6 after the first quarter and 31-20 at halftime.
Gallatin bounced back well on Saturday with a 59-48 win over Billings Senior. Davis supplied 24 points in the win, and Odegard had 11. Novelle McQuiston had eight points, and Jenkins had five.
Senior led 15-12 after the first quarter but was outscored in each of the next three.
