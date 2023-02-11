Let the news come to you

Gallatin’s boys basketball team split its pair of weekend games, winning 82-60 Friday against Billings Skyview and falling 57-48 Saturday against Billings Senior.

On Friday against Skyview, the Raptors received 22 points from Eli Hunter and 15 points from Zad Rodarte in the win. Gallatin found enough scoring to counter the 35 points from Skyview’s Lane Love.

Also for the Raptors, Garrett Dahlke had nine points while Ryan Nansel, Troy Hugs and Jacob Sonju all had eight points. Grant Vigen supplied seven points.


