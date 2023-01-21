As Great Falls CMR tried to reset its offense, Jaeli Jenkins jumped in between two players to steal the pass. The Gallatin senior guard promptly raced down to the other end and finished with a layup, extending the Raptors’ lead to 23 points.
Instead of becoming complacent with a 20-plus point lead, the Raptors kept the “pedal to the metal,” Gallatin head coach Wes Holmquist said, and never relented.
“That's a really important skill to learn,” Holmquist said. “That's where we are getting more consistent as the year has gone on in terms of when you do get up 20, it's easy to kind of let down.
“This team these last couple of weeks, we've done a really good job of once we build that lead, we aren't just stopping or quit playing hard.”
From the opening tip — which was quickly turned into a reverse layup from senior guard Emma Hardman — Gallatin controlled the game on both ends of the floor. That relentless effort guided the Raptors to a convincing 69-47 win over CMR Saturday afternoon. Freshman guard Jada Davis led all scorers with 20 points, while junior forward Karsen Breeding added 12 points.
Throughout this season, the Raptors have focused on playing inside-out, with paint touches helping to set up high quality outside shots. Holmquist said Saturday’s game might have been the best example of that all season, setting up open three-pointers for Davis and junior guard Addie Swanson.
“When you're shooting 3s from inside-out, it's just a much higher percentage,” Holmquist said. “Even tonight a lot of the 3s we hit, whether it's off penetration or post passes, inside-out 3s are a big deal.”
Holmquist also pointed to his team improving on off-ball cutting, which has opened up more lanes in the post. It provided several opportunities for Breeding inside, especially at the free throw line.
“I think I'm really trying to work on it on the inside so that when we get to bigger competition, we're able to push it out more,” Breeding said.
It’s also helped getting more comfortable playing as a team, which also translates to the defensive side of the ball. The Raptors were effective against CMR (3-7, 2-4 in Eastern AA) in both zone half-court sets as well as pressing.
“It's been getting better every game,” Breeding said. “We've really focused on mixing up our defenses a lot and focusing on making ourselves better every game.”
Gallatin (7-2, 4-2 in Eastern AA) has worked on rotations and boxing out in zone defenses in practice recently, Holmquist said, which has translated to games. It was especially effective Saturday, with CMR not eclipsing 30 points until early in the fourth quarter.
That’s also allowed for Gallatin to try out new looks on defense.
“We're at that point in the year where you can add a few new wrinkles here and there,” Holmquist said, “and try to keep teams on their toes a little bit. I thought we did a good job of that tonight.”
Gallatin certainly kept CMR on its toes, with the Raptors jumping out to an early 14-3 lead. A late 3 from Swanson gave Gallatin a 20-10 advantage at the end of the first.
Gallatin’s lead grew to 42-21 by halftime, with the Raptors leading by as many as 28 points in the fourth quarter.
Outside of Davis and Breeding, Swanson finished with nine points and freshman Avé Ovegard added seven points. Jenkins and Hardman each scored six points as well. Macie Wheeler led CMR with 11 points.
After a pair of wins over Great Falls schools this week — including a 56-42 road win over the Bison on Thursday — Gallatin heads into a crosstown matchup with Bozeman next Thursday. Holmquist acknowledged the Raptors still have some work to do, but he likes where his team is at halfway through the regular season.
“We're still in control of our destiny, which is important at this point (in the season),” Holmquist said. “Every week, if we can keep saying that, that's a good sign.”
Gallatin boys hold off Great Falls CMR in road test
After picking up back-to-back wins over Billings Senior and Great Falls, Gallatin boys basketball extended its win streak with a 47-37 victory over Great Falls CMR Saturday.
Senior guard Eli Hunter led all scorers with 20 points. Junior forward Quinn Clark added 12 points and junior guard Zad Rodarte scored eight points.
Trigg Mapes led CMR with 15 points. Tyler Moore and Hunter McMahon each scored eight for the Rustlers as well.
Gallatin jumped out to an early 17-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 25-18 advantage at halftime. CMR cut into the lead after the break, though, with Gallatin hanging on 33-28 at the end of the third. The Raptors found another gear in the fourth to hold on to the win.
Gallatin will next face crosstown rival Bozeman Friday.
