GHS Girls Hoops v. Skyview (copy)
Buy Now

Gallatin freshman Jada Davis prepares to take a shot on Jan. 13 at Gallatin High.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

As Great Falls CMR tried to reset its offense, Jaeli Jenkins jumped in between two players to steal the pass. The Gallatin senior guard promptly raced down to the other end and finished with a layup, extending the Raptors’ lead to 23 points.

Instead of becoming complacent with a 20-plus point lead, the Raptors kept the “pedal to the metal,” Gallatin head coach Wes Holmquist said, and never relented.

“That's a really important skill to learn,” Holmquist said. “That's where we are getting more consistent as the year has gone on in terms of when you do get up 20, it's easy to kind of let down.


Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

