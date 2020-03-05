Belgrade played how it wanted to defensively. The Panthers guarded the perimeter and limited their opponent in the paint.
But they couldn’t stay out of foul trouble, and Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte said that was costly. Great Falls CMR made 26 of 40 free throws and built a lead the Panthers didn’t come back from.
The Rustlers defeated Belgrade 57-36 in an Eastern AA Divisional quarterfinal game Thursday in Billings.
“They played so hard. Their hustle is there,” Nolte said. “We’ve just got to keep fighting.”
The Panthers (1-18) were actually more efficient than CMR. Belgrade made 14 of 37 shots (38%) and 4 of 11 3-pointers (36%) while the Rustlers were 15 of 45 (33%) on field goals and 3 of 10 (30%) from deep.
But free throws proved to be the difference. Belgrade was 4 of 12 at the line, meaning the Rustlers scored 22 more points on foul shots.
“We played hard the whole game,” Nolte said. “You take that (free-throw) piece away, we were right there.”
“She’s just a smart player who knows how to drive and when to shoot,” Nolte said. “She passes the ball at the right time. Having her back on the floor is huge. She’s our leader, so it’s a big deal.”
Having played the Rustlers before, Belgrade planned to focus on stopping Allie Olson in the post. She finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.
However, others stepped up for CMR. Chloe Pace totaled 11 points and Lauren Lindseth added 10.
“Allie Olson is a pretty dominant player,” Nolte said. “We adjusted defensively. I think we did pretty well against her, and our defense was good tonight.”
The Panthers will play in a loser-out game at 2 p.m. Friday. Nolte is confident the Panthers will bounce back.
“We’re not done yet,” she said. “We’re going to keep fighting.”
Belgrade boys fall in divisional opener
Billings Skyview jumped ahead from the start and never looked back.
Belgrade, coming off its first Class AA win of the season five days prior, struggled to make a comeback until the second half. In their first postseason game in the classification, the Panthers fell short 59-32 Thursday in Billings.
The Falcons outscored Belgrade 12-3 in the first quarter and led 32-10 at halftime. Though the Panthers were only outscored by five in the second half, they couldn’t make up enough ground.
Wyatt Russell scored a team-high nine points while Ta’Veus Randle added eight. Belgrade shot 32.4% from the field, but Skyview made 46.9% of its shots.
The Panthers (2-17) committed 16 turnovers and were outrebounded 25-17. They’ll play in a loser-out game at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
