Kati Mobley remembers well the success her Bozeman High and Montana State teams found with a dedication to fundamentals and an active defense.
After being announced as the new head coach of the Hawks’ girls team on Wednesday, Mobley said she wants to instill those principles yet again in hopes of achieving similar heights.
Mobley, 38, served as a women’s basketball assistant coach at MSU for five seasons before leaving last June to accept a teaching position at Bozeman High and serve as a boys varsity assistant and boys JV head coach for the Hawks.
She will transition over to leading the girls program she once helped win three state championships in the late 1990s.
“For me it just felt like the next step. It kind of brings things full circle for me, being from Bozeman, graduating from Bozeman,” Mobley said. “I stepped away from the college level just because we were having a family, and I wanted to have more time, and travel was just not very conducive with that. I know what this school and this program has done for me, and I just wanted to make sure I could do the same for young women as well.”
In high school, Mobley helped Bozeman to state championships in 1996, 1998 and 1999. She then embarked on a prolific career at MSU which yielded two Big Sky regular-season championships in 2002 and 2003. She ended her career as one of the program’s best all-time scorers and rebounders.
She played three seasons of professional basketball in Europe before returning to the United States to coach and teach.
Mobley has leaned in her extensive playing and coaching experience how to offer insight and tips to players she has coached, most recently the Bozeman boys.
“I think they really responded well to what I was giving them,” she said. “I hope that even with the boys that I had this year they can take that on to next year and into the rest of their lives because it’s not just about basketball and X’s and O’s. We’re trying to teach them life skills that will make them successful in the long run.”
After she was announced as the new coach, Mobley thought back to her adolescence and remembered how badly she wanted to be a Bozeman Hawk. She now hopes to build on her existing rapport with the girls team’s players to make similar goals come true for them.
“It’s an honor to be able to coach and teach at Bozeman,” she said.
A non-negotiable tenet of her philosophy is the effort she’ll expect of her team. The teams of her playing days were fundamentally sound and driven defensively.
“That’s the direction I want to take the program,” she said. “I just want to make sure that when you come to a game, you’re going to leave, win or loss, saying, ‘Those girls played hard, and they are scrappy.’”
