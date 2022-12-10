Bozeman was content going into halftime down five after chipping away at the Helena Capital lead throughout the second quarter. But the Bruins had other plans.
The Hawks had just scored off a steal and a layup from senior guard Tailyn Black. But Capital found yet another response — this time in the form of a 3-pointer from senior guard Jada Clarkson right before the buzzer.
The shot kept momentum in Capital’s favor, a spark that helped ignite a 13-0 run that extended into the third quarter. The Bruins’ lead ballooned past 20 points largely due to high intensity defense creating transition opportunities.
“We made some mistakes,” Bozeman head coach Kati Mobley said. “We had live ball turnovers that led to layups and then we couldn’t get a stop. So it just kind of snowballed at that point and we were unable to stop the bleeding and move on from that.”
Capital seized on the chance to blow the game open in the third quarter, eventually cruising to a 56-26 win in Bozeman girls basketball’s home opener Saturday afternoon. The Bruins outscored the Hawks 16-4 in the third quarter and 30-8 in the second half. Clarkson — the 2021-22 Western AA Girls Offensive Player of the Year — led all scorers with 23 points.
“The first half, I thought we were a lot more competitive,” Mobley said. “I think in the second half we got tired and they ran it at us.”
Senior forward Avery Burkhart led the Hawks with nine points. Bozeman consistently tried to work it inside to Burkhart, as well as juniors Ava Epler and Sarayah Jones. It worked to varying degrees of success, including several turnovers as entry passes were picked off by Capital defenders.
“I think that working inside out is definitely going to be our go-to this season,” Burkhart said. “Most of our offensive sets are: we want to get it in, we want to get it out, we just want to get the ball around, get it moving. We just want to get touches and make the defense move around a lot.”
Added Mobley: “But at the same time, we’ve got strong guard play as well. Tonight, we did not show what we could do.”
One of Burkhart’s key matchups was with Capital junior center Gracie Mockel. The battle for positioning was physical throughout, whether it be Mockel trying to front Burkhart or the two scrapping for loose balls in the paint.
Mockel — who finished with four points — also showed her prowess as a passer in the second half by setting up her teammates for scoring chances.
“It was definitely a battle,” Burkhart said. “I’m glad that I just got that contact for the first time in a while. It’s definitely good to have some competition and I’m excited about it.”
While it was a physical game, the Hawks kept the margin within eight throughout the first half. That was in part due to the effort from Bozeman, starting from the opening tip, with Black winning the opening possession by chasing down a loose ball to start the game.
It also helped that Capital missed some shots early, with Clarkson being the main offensive contributor. She scored seven of the team’s 13 points in the first quarter and scored 12 points in the first half. The Bruins held a 26-18 lead at halftime.
Momentum stayed with Capital out of the break. After a shot clock violation on Bozeman opened the second half, Mockel went 1 for 2 at the free throw line to give Capital its largest lead of the night up to that point (nine).
Capital continued to roll with second-chance scoring opportunities — like a Mockel offensive rebound setting up a Clarkson 3 — and timely defensive stops. In one sequence, Capital forced six turnovers to stretch the lead past 20, including back-to-back steals from senior guard Kayla Almquist.
Burkhart said it became increasingly difficult to maintain possession in the second half, partly due to Bozeman not being as “locked in” as the Hawks were in the first half.
“They came out pretty hot in the third quarter,” Burkhart said. “All we can do is turn it up out of halftime and hopefully not make those mistakes (in future games).”
Mobley said there’s plenty the Hawks can learn from this season-opening loss, particularly in second half intensity and getting more familiar with offensive sets. Burkhart added that the team expects to come into Monday’s practice “super locked in” and prepared for next Friday’s game against Kalispell Flathead.
“We took a little hit there, but we have a long season,” Burkhart said. “It’s going to go up from here.”
Bozeman will next face Flathead on the road at 7 p.m.
