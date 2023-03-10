Let the news come to you

BUTTE — Right after Bozeman junior Ava Epler’s first free throw rolled off the rim, Missoula Big Sky called its last timeout.

During the break, Epler said assistant coach Devin Jones pulled her to the side. Jones told Epler how there was no pressure with this next shot because, even with a miss, the Hawks would be headed to overtime.

With that in mind, Epler didn’t feel the weight of the moment as she walked back to the free throw line with the game tied and 1.3 seconds left. It was hard to hide the emotion, though, as the shot went through and Bozeman held on for the win.


