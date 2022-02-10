Bozeman’s Emily Williams caught fire at just the right moment.
Before the start of the fourth quarter, Bozeman was just 2 for 15 from beyond the arc. One of those makes came from Williams in the first half, but the Hawks still couldn’t find any rhythm from deep for the majority of the game.
And by that point, the Hawks needed a spark, as Gallatin’s Aspen Evenson had just given the Raptors a one-point lead with a floater. Bozeman was looking for answers, and the Hawks found one as Williams promptly drained a corner 3.
She didn’t stop there. Williams hit two more from deep in the fourth quarter, finishing with a team-high 14 points — 11 of which came in the fourth quarter.
Bozeman (3-11, 3-7 Eastern AA) held on for a 51-40 victory over crosstown rival Gallatin (1-13, 1-9 Eastern AA) Thursday, sweeping the season series.
“She can definitely knock down some shots,” Bozeman head coach Kati Mobley said. “And once she starts doing that, the energy definitely picks up. So that’s something that we’ve got to fix to where we bring the energy defensively and then our offense comes. But she definitely brings some (offense) that’s big for us.”
Allie Megargel (12 points) and Tailyn Black (12 points) also scored in double figures for the Hawks. On the other side, Avery Walker led the Raptors with 13 points.
Gallatin was the team that started strong offensively. But despite the Raptors opening with a 7-4 lead at the end of the first quarter, things quickly turned into a shootout.
It came down to patience for both offenses, as both Gallatin head coach Wes Holmquist and Bozeman head coach Kati Mobley implored their offenses to slow down and set up some motion.
“When we settle in and make people play defense, then we get really wide open looks at the basket,” Mobley said. “We’ve just got to believe that and be patient with that.”
Bozeman took a narrow 19-18 lead into halftime, and the second half is when things really started to click for both teams. But it was the effort of the trio of Williams, Megargel and Black — along with Avery Burkhart down low — that gave the edge to the Hawks.
“We fought back, so I love that fight,” Mobley said. “And once we tied it up I knew we could get on a roll there. We knocked down some shots and we were ready to go.”
Mobley has also looked for this team to put all four quarters together this season. That didn’t quite happen on Thursday, but the Hawks are inching closer to that goal with each game.
“I think our second-half effort was a lot better than the first,” Mobley said. “If we can start bringing that energy for a full game like I’ve said, we can do some special things this year. But I just like the way we responded and we definitely came out ready to play.”
It also helps when you see that progress against a rival like Gallatin.
“It’s a crosstown game, it’s a cool atmosphere for our kids,” Mobley said. “(Gallatin is) a tough, scrappy team. A win’s a win for us, so we’re excited.”