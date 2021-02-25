Eliana Kuperus tallied 19 points and 16 rebounds to power Manhattan Christian to a 46-26 win over Charlo in the Western C Divisional semifinals on Thursday in Deer Lodge.
The Eagles (21-0) will play in the divisional championship at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Kuperus made 7 of 15 shots and 5 of 8 free throws. She also added three assists, and six of her rebounds were on the offensive end.
The Eagles were tough defensively. The Vikings made just 9 of 39 shots (23%) and were 0 for 8 from 3-point range. The Eagles also outrebounded Charlo 45-23 and turned 21 offensive rebounds into 11 second-chance points. The Eagles forced Charlo into 12 turnovers and scored 11 points off of them.
Christian made 18 of its 48 field goals (38%) and 3 of 11 3-pointers. Kiersten Van Kirk added eight points and seven rebounds for Christian.
This was after the Eagles rallied in the second half to defeat Granite 48-37 during the first round of the Western C Divisional on Wednesday.
Van Kirk paced the Christian offense in that game with 12 points while Ava Bellach finished with 10 points.
